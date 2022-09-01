There will be something for everyone from bargain lovers and collectors to salvage hunters and lovers of shopping this weekend in Elmore.
The town's garage sale on Saturday, September 3, is almost guaranteed to offer local and tourist shoppers alike some second-hand gems - turning one person's trash into another's treasure.
Advertisement
There will be plenty to check out including lots of household goods, furniture, white goods, arts and crafts, books, kids clothes and toys galore.
Residents of all ages are getting involved and are keen to find new homes for their preloved items, including the young Skeers boys who have collected toys and clothes for others to make their own.
"We have been going through our toys so we can get money to buy new bikes," they said.
"Mum can't wait till she can fit the car in the garage again!"
READ MORE
Elmore Lions Club Secretary Rhonda Whiteman said the Lions Club is excited to hold the event once more after the previous sale set for April 2020 was cancelled due to COVID.
The team are very keen to welcome visitors to help find new homes for some fantastic bargains, and save them from going to waste or ending up in landfill.
To fully enjoy the bargains, attendees should ensure they collect maps of the registered garage sales from Railway Square in front of the Elmore Railway Station. The maps will be available from 8.45am for $5 which also includes a sausage in bread.
Extra snags will be available, fresh from the BBQ, for $2.50 each.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.