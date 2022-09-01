Bendigo secures rights to host Hockey One League 2022 finals

City of Greater Bendigo will play host for the 2022 Sultana Bran Hockey One League finals.
Starting the weekend of November 19-20, Australia's best will head to Bendigo for a two-day finals series to determine both the men's and women's champions of 2022.
This year's season commences on September 29 and will run for seven weeks before the top-four teams from the men's and women's competitions will meet in Bendigo on November 19 for the semi-finals
The winners will then have a quick turnaround as they will be back in action at the Hockey Central Victoria complex the following day for the grand final.
"To have the best four teams in the women's and men's Sultana Bran Hockey One League vying for the respective trophies over an action packed weekend in Bendigo is a huge coup for the sporting community in the region," Hockey One League general manager Andy Crook said.
"The league is still in its infancy and we are keen to trial this format for the finals series to see how it goes as there is a lot of potential and prospective benefits in it.
"Bendigo has a strong hockey and sporting community and I am sure they, together with travelling supporters of the competing clubs, will create a fitting atmosphere for the league's main event."
The recently upgraded complex located at Ironbark has hosted several elite events in the past including the International Festival of Hockey in 2017 and is also home to the North West Lightning.
COGB manager tourism and major events Terry Karamaloudis said Bendigo was the ideal host to hold a sporting competition of this level.
"We are very excited to be hosting the top teams in men's and women's competitions at our world-class Bendigo Regional Hockey Complex," Karamaloudis said.
"Our passionate sporting community are in for a treat watching all the action from the best of Australian hockey in this new format finals series."
The league includes seven teams from across Australia: Brisbane Blaze, Canberra Chill, Tassie Devils, HC Melbourne, Perth Thundersticks, Adelaide Fire and NSW Pride.
