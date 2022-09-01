Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo secures rights to host Hockey One League 2022 finals

By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 1 2022 - 6:10am, first published 6:00am
Bendigo has secured the rights to host the 2022 Hockey One League finals series in November. Picture supplied

City of Greater Bendigo will play host for the 2022 Sultana Bran Hockey One League finals.

