From Dower Park to Roy Kidd Stadium for footballer-turned-punter Jeremy Edwards

BENDIGO'S Jeremy Edwards will take a big step in his dream to punt in the National Football League when he plays his first college game for the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Saturday morning (AEST).
Eastern Kentucky will begin its 2022 ASUN Conference season in Division 1 of the NCAA football competition against Eastern Michigan, with the Colonels' roster including former Kangaroo Flat footballer Edwards, 24, as a punter.
"Jeremy has always had a love for gridiron, so three or so years ago he approached an academy in Melbourne (Prokick Australia) with a view of trying to get a spot somewhere overseas in US College football," Edwards' dad, Bill, said on Thursday.
"He was travelling back and forth to Melbourne three times a week and was fortunate to receive an offer from the Eastern Kentucky University, which is a division one college team.
"He signed on the dotted line for a scholarship as a punter and made the move over there earlier this year in February.
"He hit the ground running from the first day he was over there... straight into training and after a couple of practice matches he will play his first game this weekend, which he's really looking forward to."
Eastern Kentucky University is based in Richmond, Kentucky, and was originally founded in 1874 as Central University.
The Colonels, who play their home games at the 20,000 capacity Roy Kidd Stadium, are coached by Walt Wells, who last weekend suffered a "cardiac event", with Gary McPeek named interim head football coach.
The Colonels are coming off a 7-4 season last year.
"Jeremy's ultimate goal is to play in the NFL, much like anyone who plays footy back here has the dream of playing AFL," Bill said.
"He has always been a huge fan of the NFL... he is certainly soaking it all up over there and really enjoying the experience.
"He says the atmosphere at training with the supporters and cheer squads is just unbelievable."
The Eastern Kentucky-Eastern Michigan game will start at 9.30am Saturday (AEST) and be broadcast on ESPN3.
