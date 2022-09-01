COMMUNITY GROUPS want people of all ages to pop out for fun, "planet aware" activities, starting this weekend.
The monthlong roster of events involves everything from Father's Day tree plantings to public talks and even chances to spy wild platypuses in local rivers.
The Bendigo Climate Alliance is launching the Planet Aware September program at a whirlwind moment in central Victoria.
The City of Greater Bendigo has just launched public consultations for a new biodiversity strategy and is coordinating attempts to slash the municipality's carbon emissions to as close to zero as possible.
Meanwhile, ecologists are pressing for a game-changing plan to fix 138 hectares of crisis-prone Greater Bendigo forest.
Their ideas could end up shaping the way others approach Greater Bendigo conservation for decades to come.
The separate Planet Aware September events are all geared towards actively involving people as much as possible, Elsie L'Huillier from the Bendigo Climate Alliance said.
"We really want to get people out to do things," she said.
"There's a lot happening."
The public will this weekend be able to tour the Whipstick Forest, plant a tree with their children at the Honeyeater Bushland Reserve or learn about frogs at their new home in Ironbark, to name a few activities on offer.
Ms L'Huillier will herself take part in a public discussion on Saturday debunking the "tragedy of the commons" - a reference to a controversial theory about human nature, and the idea some people will inevitably squander resources meant for everyone
"It suggests commons don't work, and never did, because people are competitive," she said.
Some economists have questioned its validity after examining ways many communities used shared resources.
Others have wondered whether it's the sort of idea championed by the few who directly benefit when community assets are sold or given away.
Not every environmental project in central Victoria consciously rejects ideas like the tragedy of the commons.
Some, for example, are centred on government or private businesses making changes they want to see.
"So it's not like Bendigo's united around one view, yet," Ms L'Huillier said.
She would like to see more residents form commons-centric projects and is part of Commoners Co-Op, a group that tries to help people who didn't want to rely on a few people with a lot of resources.
That sort of approach often co-opts commonsense ideas that many modern people use, including for business, Ms L'Huillier said.
"We are talking about things like everybody getting a say and setting good systems to settle disputes, for example," Ms L'Huillier.
To learn more about Planet Aware September events, visit the Bendigo Climate Alliance's website.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
