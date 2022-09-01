In the lead up to Women's Health Week, community health nurses are urging local women make their health and wellbeing a priority.
Maryborough District Health Service (MDHS) has been running a dedicated Women's Health Clinic in Maryborough, Avoca and Dunolly each month.
This year, residents can also find out more about women's health matters at a pop-up clinic in Maryborough on September 6.
Community Health nurse Nicole Powers said the week encouraged women to make time to focus on what keeps them healthy.
"The message for Women's Health Week this year is 'it's all about you'," she said.
"Women can often put their own health on hold while looking after family and friends, or may feel guilty for taking some time out for self-care.
"We want women to know that it's okay to put yourself first, and that it's important to stay up-to-date with your health checks like breast and cervical screening."
Women's Health Week runs from September 5 to 11 and helps women, girls and gender-diverse people make good health a priority.
Daily themes will focus on women's health concerns including menopause, pelvic health, mind health, movement and health checks.
"We're encouraging women and girls to get involved in a variety of ways," Ms Powers said.
"Visit us at the pop up clinic, make an appointment for a health check, try a new healthy recipe, or get active with a friend.
"You don't have to do it alone, getting together for a walk with your mum, sister, or a friend to support each other is a great step and we're also here to support you."
Specialist female nurses can help women with cervical screening (previously referred to as a pap test), and sexual health screening and advice.
They also provide advice on reproductive health, contraception, family planning, and all stages of menopause.
The pop-up clinic will run at the Goldfields Plaza Shopping Centre from 1pm until 4pm.
For more information or to make an appointment call 5461 0333 or visit mdhs.vic.gov.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
