A TRUCK driver will stand trial over the 2021 death of a man on the Calder Highway near Derby.
26-year-old Melton West man Harley Williams appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates Court on four charges arising from the incident that unfolded on November 30, 2021.
Williams is charged with dangerous driving causing death, drive in a manner dangerous, careless driving and fail to drive within a marked lane.
He appeared in the Magistrates Court for a two-day committal hearing that wound up at lunchtime Tuesday.
The crash occurred on the east side of the Calder Highway, between Bridgewater and Marong, about 6pm on Tuesday, November 30.
Victoria Police have alleged a small orange truck driven by Williams crashed into the rear of a green Jeep SUV parked on the side of the highway.
The driver and sole occupant of the Jeep, a 44-year-old Queensland man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital. He sadly died in hospital on Saturday, December 11.
During the committal hearing, evidence was tendered from seven witnesses, including members of the public and Victoria Police officers from the Collision Reconstruction Unit and Major Collision Investigations Unit.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Williams - wearing a black hoodie and jeans, stood with his hands in his pockets and officially pleaded not guilty to all four charges.
Williams remains on bail, and has been instructed not to attend any point of international departure, not to leave the state of Victoria and not to apply for a passport.
The magistrate thanked all parties for their conduct and assistance during the hearing, and acknowledged families and supporters of both the accused and the victim who were present in the court.
The matter has been adjourned to the Melbourne County Court for a directions hearing on Thursday, September 29.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
