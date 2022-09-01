Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo drug and alcohol experts mark International Overdose Awareness Day

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 8 2022 - 5:55am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Those who have died from overdose were remembered this week as drug and alcohol experts spread a message of support.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.