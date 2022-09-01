Those who have died from overdose were remembered this week as drug and alcohol experts spread a message of support.
The Bendigo Conservatory was lit up in purple on Wednesday night in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, following the coming together of Bendigo's alcohol and other drug services to spread awareness.
The organisation promotes an open and compassionate approach to reducing drug-related harm.
Mr Malouf said the day is about creating "a space to open up conversations around overdose awareness".
"Having worked in alcohol and other drugs for the past eight years, it's [overdose] unfortunately something that we we face on a regular basis," Mr Malouf said.
"in 2019, there were 1865 drug induced deaths among Australians.
"That's the equivalent of one to five drug induced deaths per day.
"It's not just illicit substances that people are dying from, it's a mix of medications that are prescribed and it's quite a risk."
Mr Malouf said if members of the public have increased their use of drugs and alcohol, or who are just unsure around their medication use, they should always consult a GP.
"Always reach out because there are plenty of services around Bendigo that are dedicated to helping people and supporting people with drug and alcohol issues," he said.
As part of the day of awareness, there was also a stall giving out information about, and supplies of, Nyxoid (Naloxone) and Prenoxad.
Both drugs can be administered help reverse a suspected opioid overdose.
Salvation Army overdose prevention practitioner Ned Summers said these drugs will not harm a person if they've taken a drug that is not an opioid.
"The only way these will harm someone is if they've got an allergic reaction to it, but you're going to be calling an ambulance anyway," he said.
"And if you're calling an ambulance for an opioid overdose, the ambulance is going to arrive pretty quickly.
"The ambulance is also going to give you instructions on how to use [Nyxoid or Prenoxad] on the phone if you have it."
Mr Summers said the team hand out a lot of the medications, which are also available over the counter at chemists.
"For example, I've got a client that uses opiates, and I give him a Nyxoid and a Prenoxad every time I see him and that's twice a week," he said.
"It's not just for his use, it's also for his friends to use and for his family to have on board.
"The reason being, our motto is, as long as we get as much as we can in the community to save as many lives then we're doing our job."
Mr Summers said he finds his skills are more beneficial for the high risks situations where lives are on the line and decisions have to be made really promptly, and it is very rewarding to assist those who need it most.
"There's a really rewarding feeling that you get when you work with a client in overdose prevention for 12 months and then they finally succeed with their goals whether it's getting into rehab or reducing their use or moving away from a violent partner, something like that," he said.
"It's just a really rewarding feeling because you work with them for so long, and you've built that rapport."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
