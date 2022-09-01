Central Victorians will have greater access to family violence and child wellbeing support with the opening of a new service.
The Loddon Orange Door Network has opened a new access point in Echuca, ensuring more people across the region can get the support they need closer to home.
The network is a free service for adults, children and young people who are experiencing or have experienced family violence and families needing support with the wellbeing and development of their children.
Prevention of Family Violence Minister Ros Spence said creating greater access to these services in regional Victoria would help bridge the divide between those living in metropolitan regions and rurally.
"When experiencing family violence, reaching out for help can be the hardest thing a person will do," she said.
"We are making sure that accessing advice and support is as easy as possible, no matter where you live."
The Orange Door Network brings together workers from specialist family violence, men's, Aboriginal and child and family services, to provide support, including crisis assistance, risk assessments, safety planning and wellbeing support.
The network in Loddon is a partnership between Anglicare Victoria, Bendigo and District Aboriginal Cooperative, Centre for Non-Violence, and Njernda Aboriginal Corporation and the Victorian Government.
Since opening in 2020 in Loddon, it has supported more than 14,000 people, including 6000 children.
The Orange Door can be accessed by phone, email or face to face across Loddon, Macedon, Mount Alexander, Central Goldfields, Greater Bendigo and Campaspe local government areas.
People can also access help and support from an access point in Maryborough, which opened in June 2021, and from outposts established in Loddon Shire and Macedon Ranges.
The network is open Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.
For more information call 1800 271 170 or visit orangedoor.vic.gov.au
If you or someone you know needs help, contact:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
