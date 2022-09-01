Bendigo Advertiser
Loddon Orange Door Network opens access point in Echuca

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 1 2022 - 4:51am, first published 12:30am
A Loddon Orange Door network access point like the one in Bendigo has been opened in Echuca. Picture by Noni Hyett

Central Victorians will have greater access to family violence and child wellbeing support with the opening of a new service.

