D-Day preliminary final arrives for Magpies, Thunder

The last remaining spot in the 2022 CVFLW premiership match is up for grabs on Friday night.
Castlemaine and Bendigo Thunder will meet in the under-lights clash at Canterbury Park with the winner progressing through to next week's grand final against Golden Square.
Advertisement
With the season on the line, neither side is going to back down.
Castlemaine co-coach Jordan Cochrane said his team heads into the match after two big weeks of learning lessons.
"The girls are pumped. We've had a good week on the track and we know that we need to put absolutely everything into this game," he said.
"We've learned from our previous two losses which means we know exactly what we need to get right to make sure we come out on top."
After going through the majority of the regular season undefeated, Magpies have dropped their last two games, round 18 to Thunder by one-point and then the following week against Golden Square by 34 points.
Cochrane believes the key to the game against Thunder comes back to the basics of playing four consistent quarters.
"We know once the ball is in our hands that we will make good use of it. We just need to avoid getting too far behind as once there's a blowout it can be very hard to come back from," he said.
Football news:
Thunder captain Phoebe Cuttriss expected the preliminary match to be a tough encounter.
"We have a lot of respect for Castlemaine as they'rw new within the league and this year have put on an absolute show," she said.
"After we beat them in the last round, and then after Square defeated them last week we know they will be hurting.
"No doubt they are going to chuck everything at us. We're expecting a physical game."
For the Thunder it's a slightly different story as they head into match on the back of three consecutive wins over Kyneton, Castlemaine and most recently Eaglehawk.
"We're on a bit of a roll which is nice to have it happening at this time of the year," Cuttriss said.
Advertisement
"The confidence that it's given us will help, but we know they are a strong unit with great utility.
"It will not be an easy game."
Thunder were the CVFLW's inaugural premiers in 2018 when they defeated Strathfieldsaye Storm 15.12 (102) over 2.3 (15).
Castlemaine v Bendigo Thunder. Friday September 2, 7pm at Canterbury Park, Eaglehawk.
CVFLW will hold the season's awards night this Sunday where the best and fairest will be announced.
Sport news:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.