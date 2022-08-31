Bendigo Pioneer Reid picked to play in Futures Match on AFL grand final day

BENDIGO Pioneer Harley Reid will have the chance to show his wares on the MCG on AFL grand final day later this month.
Reid from Tongala is among a squad of 48 players who have been selected to play in the AFL Futures Match at the MCG on September 24 from 9.30am as a curtain-raiser to the grand final.
The 48 players will be split into two teams that will be named after retired AFL stars Bachar Houli and Marc Murphy.
"The AFL Futures Match will give AFL club recruiting staff and football fans the opportunity to see the future stars of our game on the biggest day of the AFL season," AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan said.
"AFL players who feature in the 2022 AFL Futures Match will be eligible for selection in the 2023 AFL Draft.
"Among the names to have previously featured in the AFL Futures Match are AFL stars Luke Jackson, Andrew Brayshaw, Zac Bailey, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Caleb Serong, Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan."
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Pioneers will be in action in the quarter-finals of the NAB League on Saturday.
After upsetting the Oakleigh Chargers in last weekend's wildcard round, the Pioneers play Tasmania at Carlton's IKON Park from 11.30am Saturday.
