Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Bendigo Pioneer Reid picked to play in Futures Match on AFL grand final day

Updated August 31 2022 - 11:58pm, first published 11:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pioneer Harley Reid.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.