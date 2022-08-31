Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo East finishes 21st in medley relay at national short course titles

August 31 2022 - 11:38pm
Cameron Jordan, Veda Haines, Telani Bibby and Henry Allan.

THE Bendigo East team finished 21st in their 50m medley relay event at the Australian Short Course Swimming Championships held in Sydney.

