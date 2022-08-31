Bendigo East finishes 21st in medley relay at national short course titles

THE Bendigo East team finished 21st in their 50m medley relay event at the Australian Short Course Swimming Championships held in Sydney.
The team was made up of Cameron Jordan (breaststroke), Veda Haines (butterfly), Telani Bibby (freestyle) and Henry Allan (backstroke), with their 21st placing coming after they had originally been seeded 31st.
It was a big carnival for Jordan, who competed against a number of Commonwealth Games medalists and Olympians in the 200m breaststroke (16th), 50m breaststroke (8th) and 100m breaststroke (11th).
"It has been a fantastic end to the short course season and there's no rest for our national swimmers as we start preparing for the long course season," East coach John Jordan said.
"It's looking to be a great season in the pool."
