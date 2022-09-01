Bendigo Bowls Division 2022-23 midweek pennant season fixture

EAGLEHAWK'S defence of its Bendigo Bowls Division weekend pennant premiership will begin with a grand final rematch against Bendigo next month.
The weekend pennant season will begin on Monday, October 10, with the opening round featuring Bendigo hosting Eaglehawk.
The Hawks beat Bendigo 74-45 in last season's grand final to win their first flag since 1967.
South Bendigo has been promoted to division one.
October 10 & December 5
South Bendigo v Bendigo East
Golden Square v Inglewood
White Hills v Kangaroo Flat
Bendigo v Eaglehawk
October 17 & December 12
Eaglehawk v Golden Square
Bendigo East v White Hills
Inglewood v Bendigo
Kangaroo Flat v South Bendigo
October 24 & January 16
Eaglehawk v Bendigo East
South Bendigo v Golden Square
White Hills v Bendigo
Kangaroo Flat v Inglewood
October 31 & January 23
Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat
Inglewood v Bendigo East
White Hills v Eaglehawk
Bendigo v South Bendigo
November 7 & January 30
Eaglehawk v Inglewood
South Bendigo v White Hills
Bendigo East v Golden Square
Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo
November 14 & February 6
Eaglehawk v Kangaroo Flat
Bendigo East v Bendigo
Golden Square v White Hills
Inglewood v South Bendigo
November 28 & February 13
South Bendigo v Eaglehawk
White Hills v Inglewood
Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo East
Bendigo v Golden Square
Draw reversed on second date.
Meanwhile, it's a big weekend ahead for the Bendigo Bowls Club, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary.
The celebrations begin at the club Saturday with a "Traditional Dress Bowls Day" from 1pm and will be followed by the official 150th function from 6.30pm.
The weekend will round out with a "Bowls for Everybody" Day on Sunday.
