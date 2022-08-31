THE heartache of a two-goal loss in last weekend's Australian Netball Championships grand final with Victorian Fury has given way to the thrill of selection in the Australian 21-and-under squad for Bendigo's Ruby Barkmeyer.
A 14-player squad will convene at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra next week for a four-day training camp, where they will be provided with specialist coaching, match play and off-court education.
Advertisement
It was chosen based on performances at last week's championships in Traralgon, won 59-57 by the Southern Force (South Australia) over eight-time champions Victorian Fury.
Barkmeyer's selection comes at the end of a long and intense netball season for Barkmeyer, highlighted by her involvement as a training partner with the Melbourne Vixens, a stellar season with her VNL club Boroondara Express and a brilliant ANC tournament.
The 21-year-old is thrilled with the latest accolade in her ever-evolving career.
"It's exciting, especially considering the last two years have been so impacted by COVID, so there haven't been any opportunities to come together as an Australian squad and train at the AIS," Barkmeyer said.
"I'm really looking forward to catching up with the other girls next week at the AIS in Canberra.
"There won't be any match-style tournament or any games (against other countries), it's just the development camp next week.
"But any chance you get to get picked in an Australian squad is a real privilege.
"I know all the girls will enjoy being together and being on the same team this time around and not playing each other."
OTHER NEWS: Cannan ready to fire in HDFNL grand final
READ MORE: Barkmeyer adds third Vixens season to resume
It was a year of change for the national championships, held for the first time since 2019, with a redesigned format.
Ten teams, some linked to Super Netball clubs and others to states and territories, faced off in a week-long tournament.
Barkmeyer, a member of the Fury's 2019 championship-winning squad and a silver medallist this year, gave the new format the thumbs up.
"It was pretty similar to the nationals I grew up playing in 15s, 17s and 19s, that pretty hectic week," she said.
"However, it was just the one game per day. In juniors, it could have been two games per day, but the quarters were a bit shorter.
"It was pretty full on, but I did enjoy the format.
Advertisement
"Unfortunately, we were undefeated all week until the grand final, when SA just got us.
"While it was disappointing ending up with silver, we still had a great week considering we didn't have all that much preparation for the tournament; I think it was only 10 or 11 sessions altogether.
"But we did pretty well to come out perform as we did."
The Fury squad boasted other familiar names to central Victorian netball followers in Claudia Mawson and Jordan Cransberg, who will line up for Gisborne in this Sunday's first semi-final against Castlemaine at the QEO.
The Australian under-21 squad includes two Victorians - Barkmeyer and her Fury team-mate Maggie Caris.
A third link in the squad is Nyah Allen, who is South Australian, but played for the Collingwood Magpies and is contracted to their Super Netball team for next season.
Advertisement
Barkmeyer was stoked to share the honour with long-time team-mate and friend Caris, who originally hails from Horsham.
The pair first played together in the Victorian 15-and-under team and have followed a similar pathway through the state netball ranks.
"We played in our first ever nationals together, so it's nice having her there," Barkmeyer said.
"She's also a training partner at Vixens too, so we are in the squad together.
"It's cool to think we have grown up playing together."
Following her debut Super Netball season in 2021 and being a training partner this year, Barkmeyer is waiting to see what next season holds.
Advertisement
The Bendigo-born goaler continues to take a keen interest in netball competitions in her home region and couldn't be happier to see one of her former teams Elmore lining up in this weekend's HDFNL grand final against White Hills.
Barkmeyer, who played with the Bloods in 2019, is hoping Saturday's clash at Huntly will spell the end of the club's 54-year premiership drought.
Advertisement
"(Former coach) Sue Borserio set them up so well and now she's out at Natte Bealiba. I also spent a session out there this year with them when Sue asked me to come out and take training.
"Hopefully, Elmore can go all the way this year. They fell just short when I was out there (beaten by one goal in the preliminary final by Colbinabbin), but it's great to see them still near the top."
Barkmeyer was equally keen to send her best wishes to players at her former BFNL club Kangaroo Flat ahead of the launch of its 2022 finals campaign this Saturday against Sandhurst.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.