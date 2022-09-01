Police are investigating after an altercation in a Bendigo street left a teenager injured earlier this week.
The incident occurred in the Hargreaves Mall at around 2.15pm on Wednesday, August 31.
Advertisement
A 17-year-old male sustained head injuries as a result of being assaulted and required medical attention.
One offender, another 17-year-old male, was arrested a short time later and is assisting police with their enquiries.
Police are seeking to identify a second male who was also involved in the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at bddy.me/3q15vRy
Greater Bendigo has recorded 53 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is sitting at 310.
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 24 COVID patients in hospital, four of those in its respiratory ward.
There is one patient being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit.
OTHER NEWS:
Staff are monitoring and caring for 38 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded one infection each, while Gannawarra had four and Loddon had one new case.
These number come as Victoria recorded 2645 daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday afternoon.
The infections were made up of 2059 rapid-antigen tests and 586 positive PCR tests.
Advertisement
The new data takes Victoria's active cases to 15,024.
There are 332 people in hospital due to COVID-19 with 15 in intensive care and five on ventilators.
Sadly, 18 COVID-related deaths were recorded.
Police are searching for a young boy who has been missing in the region this week.
Harley, 15, was last seen on High Street in Bendigo at around 11.30am on August 31.
Advertisement
He was last seen wearing a navy-coloured puffer jacket, navy pants, with red and white Nike runners and is described as 5'11 tall, thin build with sandy blonde hair.
Police have concerns for his welfare due to his age.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300.
Good morning, Bendigo. Welcome to the first day of spring.
Advertisement
Weather in the short term looks like it will be cloudy but the Bureau of Meteorology is warning the eastern half of Australia could see above average rainfall over the next three month.
Temperatures are expected to reach a top of 14 with cloud cover and a slight chance of a shower in the late afternoon or evening.
Showers are expected in the afternoon at Kyneton as it works to a top of 12 degrees.
Castlemaine and Maryborough will both reach 14 degrees with potential for showers later in the day.
READ MORE:
Advertisement
In Echuca, a cloudy day is expected with a top of 15.
Beyond today, BOM is forecasting a wetter than average spring.
According to BOM's Spring 2022 Climate and Water Outlook a negative Indian Ocean Dipole event and the chance of a La Nina returning increases the chance of above average rainfall.
"Where soils and catchments are wet, and streamflows are high, further rainfall this spring will increase the risk of flooding for eastern Australia," Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Dr Lynette Bettio said
Dr Bettio said a positive Southern Annular Mode (SAM) is also likely, which pushes weather systems south, bringing wetter easterly winds to NSW and fewer cold fronts to western Tasmania.
Almost all of Australia is likely to experience warmer than average nights, while cooler days are likely for large parts of the mainland except the tropical north.
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.