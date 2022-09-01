'It's time': Elmore stalwart hopes to see netball premiership drought end

ELMORE netball stalwart Lorraine Trewick says the time is ripe for the club to end its decades-long A-grade premiership drought this weekend.
Trewick - a club and Heathcote District league life member - was at the helm as coach of the Bloods in the two years leading up to their last Heathcote District top-grade flag in 1968.
Advertisement
Pregnancy stopped her from taking the coaching reins in '68 as the Bloods, under the leadership of Maureen Tuohey, defeated Mount Pleasant to claim their second premiership since the club's formation in 1962.
In the 54 years that have passed since that day, she has ridden the bumps and grinds and ups and downs of near-misses, misfortune and more than a few lean seasons.
But as her beloved Bloods prepare for a grand final battle against White Hills this Saturday, Trewick could not be prouder.
"It's a long time to go without," she said.
"We've won others (grades), but we haven't won an A-grade one.
"We've been runners-up two or three times, but unfortunately just haven't gotten over the line.
"So we're hoping on Saturday they can topple over White Hills."
Describing Trewick, who still lives just down the road from the Elmore Recreation Reserve, as a 'stalwart' of Elmore netball almost seems a disservice.
She is part of its heart and soul, while the club's red and white colours are embedded in her and her family's DNA.
Her association with Elmore started in 1965 when she followed her late husband Ron to the club.
"He was playing here at the time and was very involved; he'd been secretary and had played here for years," she said.
"And my son Darren, he's been president here.
"All the family has been here. (Son) Jeff played here, (daughter) Kristine Rosaia has been very involved with the netball and Vicky still is."
Trewick played for the Bloods in 1965 when they were A-grade runners-up before being appointed A-grade coach a year later for two seasons.
She led them to another A-grade final in 1967.
By the time she had pulled the pin on coaching decades later, she had coached the Bloods at all levels, including what was then known as C and D-grade as well as juniors and the league's 17-and-under team.
Advertisement
She is proud to say: "I've seen all the changes."
"When we started we had a dirt court down near the entrance gate and we used to have to spray it all the time to get the weeds out and line it with lime every week," she said.
"The current court is on the site of an old tennis court and eventually we got to use it and it's been upgraded and upgraded and upgraded."
As the current A-grade squad, under the guidance of joint playing coaches Allira Holmes and Gabe Richards, has gone about confirming its spot in the premiership decider, Trewick has been busy drumming up interest from the club's 1968 premiership heroes.
At least a few are planning to be back in town for Saturday's game.
Advertisement
Trewick has only fond memories of her club-mates from that era.
"The thing that stands out is that most of them were all local girls, which, today, we can't do that because we don't have the (numbers of) local girls living in the town," she said.
"One of the girls now lives in America, another one is up in Toowoomba, but I've been in touch with her.
"Two are flying to Perth this week and are going to miss out, but we have three or four coming back from the team.
"They are all very keen to know what we are doing.
"Joy Rasmussen will be here, Marlene Connaughton is coming, and Marg Rasmussen. That's their married names," Trewick explained.
Advertisement
"And there's a couple of others I'm not sure about.
"I rang Maureen Tuohey too and she hopes to be here.
"She was a good coach and a good player; before she moved up here she played a lot of top netball. She knew the game for sure."
The 1968 premiership team comprised Elaine and Ann Mace, Joy Kortum, Liz Conboy, Helen McKee, Margaret Seddon, Margaret Ledgerwood, Marlene Thom, Julie Bonfigli and Maureen Tuohey (coach).
Elmore again reached the grand final in 1970, the year Bloods player Kathryne Fyffe won the league's best and fairest.
Trewick is the first to admit that until five years ago, times had been 'very lean' for Elmore, especially at A-grade level, but that has only made the resurgence even more thrilling.
Advertisement
It's a long time to go without.- Lorraine Trewick
Following a drought-breaking finals appearance in 2018 under former coach Sue Borserio, the Bloods made it to the preliminary final in 2019, losing by just one goal.
Not even a cancelled season due to COVID in 2020 could stop the Bloods' momentum, as they rattled off 12 straight emphatic wins in 2021 to claim the minor premiership before the season was cancelled without finals being played.
There has been no let-up with the Bloods capping another dominant home and away season with a stirring grand final appearance.
On a massive day for the club, A-grade will be joined by the A-reserve, B-grade and 13-and-under teams in grand finals.
She might not have coached for a long while, but Trewick has lost none of her affection for players dressed in red and white, and rarely - if ever - misses a game.
Advertisement
There are definite soft spots for those who have progressed through the Bloods' junior ranks to become A-grade grand finalists, namely goal keeper Kelsey Niven, wing attack Cayde Hayes and goal attack Abbey Hromenko.
"I coached Kelsey in juniors, so I'm very happy about that. She's been great," Trewick said.
"I always hoped she'd become an A-grader; she's certainly come a long way in the last few years.
"Cayde has just blossomed; she's a great little player. It was her sister (Scout), who won the 13-and-under best and fairest in the league. She will be a good player too.
"And Abbey Hromenko, she's played all her netball here, so she's as good as a local.
Advertisement
"And then there's (A-reserve captain) Abbey Hay, who's been an emergency, but played the last two finals. She's at Kamarooka, so we'll claim her too."
They say, tough times only make you stronger, and for Trewick, that certainly rings true.
But come Saturday, she's sure the struggles of years without will be worth it if the Bloods can get their hands on that elusive A-grade premiership cup.
"It's been far too long," she said.
"When you think of all the work that has gone in over those years since 1968 and they haven't been able to break the drought.
"Fingers crossed. We'll do our best and we know the girls will be putting in.
Advertisement
"I hope the whole town gets behind the girls because they deserve it. Four grand finals on the day for the club is fantastic.
"It's a long day sitting at the netball all day, and it's an early start to the day at 8.45am, but I wouldn't miss it for anything."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.