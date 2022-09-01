SUPPORT your local markets this week.
Whether you prefer the smaller individual town markets or the larger, central Victorian events - you are bound to find what you are looking for from our list below.
Enjoy your Saturday at the Rotary Park lake with this family friendly event.
Back after taking a break over the winter months, the Kangaroo Flat Handmade Market will celebrate local community talent with over 40 stalls.
There will be jewellery, soaps, woodwork items, candles, indoor and outdoor art and much more.
There will also be a coffee van and a donut van.
Come for lunch, take in the view of the lake and purchase a unique, handmade item for dad this weekend.
Dogs welcome.
For further information, click here.
Where: Rotary Park, opposite APCO, High Street, Kangaroo Flat.
When: Saturday, September 3, 9am to 2pm.
The Showgrounds Market is a large community market that is open nearly every Sunday.
The weekly event features fresh fruits and vegetables; lots of food and coffee stalls and vans; plants, clothing, furniture, arts and craft items, gifts, children's items and much more.
For more information, please see the Facebook page here.
Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, August 21, 8.30am to 2pm.
The Castlemaine Farmers Market has some of the freshest produce available in the local region.
This monthly market brings in producers and farmers from the central Victorian region.
The market boasts fruits and vegetables; meats and cheeses; homemade cakes, jams, preserves; wine and beer, plants, livestock and much, more.
For more information email: cfm@castlemainefarmersmarket.org or click here for all updates.
Where: Western Reserve, Forest Street, Castlemaine.
When: First Sunday of the month, September 4, 9am to 1pm.
WESLEY HILL MARKET
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. To book a stall call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
