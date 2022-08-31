Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Dr Skye Kinder works to bring 'family feel' to next Bendigo Agricultural Show

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
August 31 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Skye Kinder and Ian Furze are happy to see someone keen to take on the role as ambassador of the 2022 Bendigo Show. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A renowned doctor is trading her stethoscope for country show attire as she takes on a newly created role on a major central Victorian event committee.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.