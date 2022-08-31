A renowned doctor is trading her stethoscope for country show attire as she takes on a newly created role on a major central Victorian event committee.
Bendigo's Dr Skye Kinder is set to bring her wealth of knowledge and passion for rural and regional areas as the 2022 Bendigo Show ambassador.
Advertisement
Dr Kinder said she is keen to "get back to her roots" in her new role.
"I often say my claim to fame was the time I won a prize at the Bendigo Show for one of my paintings," she said.
"I used to have such an amazing time coming to the event as a kid, so I want to make sure we pave the way for others to have that same experience."
Dr Kinder said the recent announcement to have children gain free admission into events such as the show was a step in the right direction.
"Coming from a low-socioeconomic status family like I did, I know how much of a scramble it was to pull together enough money for the show," she said.
"We're hoping by allowing children under the age of 16 to come to the show for free will allow a lot more families to have the same experience without the financial stress."
OTHER STORIES:
Having cancelled the event twice in the past few years, the committee hoped this year's event on October 21 and 22 would bring a "feeling of joy" to all those in attendance.
"While working in mental health, I've seen the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on a lot of people," Dr Kinder said.
"I believe and hope events like the show will go some of the way to combating that."
This year, the committee will give youngsters the chance to make their own change with the introduction of the Rural and Junior Show Ambassador competitions.
"For young people, sometimes you just need a tap on the shoulder to get into these roles and I'm thankful every day I had that opportunity when I was younger," Dr Kinder said.
"These awards are a way to provide that and hopefully encourage other young people to speak up."
Bendigo Agricultural Show Society executive officer Ian Furze said the committee was pleased to have Dr Kinder in the position.
Advertisement
"Skye is a show enthusiast and will be involved in many aspects of the show, including the ambassador competitions plus Rural and Mental Health information stations during the event," he said.
Mr Furze said it was exciting to have the event up and running again.
"Regional communities were greatly affected by the cancellations of show's and other major events in 2020 and 2021, and the opportunity for families to attend the show for a reduced cost is well deserved," he said,
"There will also be additional family activities available during the Show as well as all the favourites, including a monster truck, animal nursery and showbags."
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.