LOOKING to keep your week ahead busy? Support your local community and head to one of these events listed below.
Make sure you scroll to the bottom for the 'Plan Ahead' section - so you know what to keep an eye out for.
Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events.
Advertisement
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read.
Advertisements that are submitted to the Bendigo Advertiser are placed in Saturday's Weekender section as well as being listed online.
To submit a notice or for more information, please contact us:
WHITE NIGHT
White Night is returning to Bendigo for an evening of visual arts, light projections, music, experiences and entertainment.
The event celebrates Bendigo, showing displays all while providing food and talent.
For full details, click here.
Where: Various buildings and locations within the Bendigo CBD, today, from 7pm to 1am
PLANET AWARE SEPTEMBER
This weekend you can explore events to help you become more planet aware.
Today there will be a chance to visit the Ironbark Gully Frog Ponds, and tomorrow you can plant a tree with Dad, or join the ideas festival at Latrobe Arts Centre, and visit artist Roz Effenberg in her studio.
Register for events here.
Where: Various locations within Bendigo.
When: Throughout the month of September.
TIME FOR A DANCE
Advertisement
Celebrate all things dancing with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This community event will include music by Family Rhythm Dance Band.
There will also be a supper of sandwiches, slices, tea and coffee.
Admission $9. All welcome.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Advertisement
Where: Spring Gully Hall, 135 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully,
When: Saturday, September 3, from 7.30pm to 11pm.
HYMNS ALIVE
Hymns Alive will hold their final meeting for this term.
This event is an opportunity to meet together with others from the community and sing all of your favourite Hymns.
Guest speaker is Kay Garvin who will share how God has helped her through very difficult times.
Advertisement
There will also be an afternoon tea.
A free bus pick up from your home may be available, courtesy of the City of Greater Bendigo council.
For further details, please phone Allan on 5442 2774.
Meetings for the fourth term will commence again on Thursday, October 6.
Where: Connect Church, 35 Solomon Street, East Bendigo.
When: Thursday, September 8, from 1.30pm.
Advertisement
DEAF MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS
Eagles Corner and Impact Recovery invite all to Mental Health within our Deaf Community.
This event will highlight the programs of mental health awareness for those who are hard of hearing in countries like the UK.
There will be a morning tea and special guests, Herbert Klein, a Deaf Advisor in Mental Health from London; and Karli Dettman, M.A.C.A (level 4).
For further details, phone 0477 814 655 or email: info@eaglescorner.org or click here.
Advertisement
Where: Temperance Hall, 24-30 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, September 8, 10am to 11am.
EXHIBITIONS
TREASURES OF DAI GUM SAN
Treasures of Dai Gum San is an exhibition that showcases the artistry within the renowned collection of Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum.
Advertisement
The items featured focus within the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) and show the symbolism and cultural significance of Chinese art and design.
From the 1870s, Bendigo's Chinese communities from Southern China participated in the Bendigo Easter Fair with costumes, music, lion dances and the Imperial dragons.
The Golden Dragon Museum was established in 1991 to house this collection.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10am to 5pm.
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Advertisement
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on iOS or Android here.
Advertisement
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Ongoing event.
THE TOWN JEWELS
The Town Jewels is a display that sees two of Bendigo's esteemed jewellers, Tony Kean and Milton Long, coming together for a celebration of master craftsmanship.
Together, they have over 60 years experience working as fine jewellery makers.
Advertisement
This display exhibits new work, reflecting on past pieces and shows an insight into the artists' making processes.
For further information, phone 5434 6060 or email tourism@bendigo.vic.gov.au
Where: The Living Arts Space, Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, September 11, 9am to 5pm.
PRINTMAKERS' GARDEN OF IMAGINATION
The Printmakers' Garden of Imagination is an exhibition of prints by Goldfields Printmakers.
Advertisement
This exhibition shows works based on experiences of gardens and nature.
There will also be print-making workshops at the hub during September that you can participate in.
For further information: info@newsteadartshub.org
Where: Newstead Arts Hub, 8A Tivey Street, Newstead.
When: Saturday and Sunday throughout September, 10am to 4pm.
HEAVENLY
Advertisement
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
Advertisement
WINTER EXHIBITION
This Market Building Art Winter Exhibition features more than 90 artists from the Goldfields region.
This event features a wide range of art mediums, including paintings, photography, sculptures and textiles.
All of these works showcase the diverse arts community.
For further information, email: castlemainevic@mountalexander.vic.gov.au
Where: Castlemaine Market Building, 44 Mostyn Street, Castlemaine.
Advertisement
When: Until Sunday, September 4, open 9am to 5pm, Sunday to Saturday.
BENDICON 2022
Bendicon is back for 2022!
Held since 2014, this event is regional Victoria's premier pop culture show.
This show will feature cosplayers, comic books and their artists, authors and much more.
Advertisement
Where: Red Energy Arena, Inglis Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, September 18, 10am to 4pm.
CONFLUX BENDIGO
Held across two days, Conflux Bendigo will be an event for the creative to deliver diverse and exciting panel discussions, workshops, presentations, talks and much more.
The theme for this year is 'A Brave New World' and will explore the role that creativity plays within driving innovation.
Advertisement
There will be speakers from Just Another Agency, CreateA Arts Company, The Dax Centre, Arena Theatre, Oak Magazine, Endgame Podcast, Marg Sangalli, We Are Untold, Barking Spider Visual Theatre, and Nacho Station just to name a few.
There will also be a series of live performances.
Earlybird tickets are now available here.
Where: Bendigo Arts Precinct, various locations.
When: Friday and Saturday, September 9 and 10.
GIRLS SCHOOL 1956 REUNION
Advertisement
Girls who began Form 1 at Bendigo Girls School in February 1956 are invited to attend a special celebratory lunch on Saturday September 24.
Please contact Elizabeth 0411 591 140 to reserve your place and get further details.
Where: Pearl Room, National Hotel, High Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, September 24, noon to 4.30pm.
TINY HOUSE FESTIVAL
Advertisement
If you have been looking at buying a tiny house or you have an interest in the tiny house movement, then this event is for you.
This festival features commercial tiny house builders, DIY built tiny houses, vehicle conversions, materials and products, talks by expert guest speakers, a sustainability market, and food and coffee vendors.
For all details and to buy tickets, click here.
Where: Bendigo Racecourse, Ascot.
When: Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18.
AUSTRALIAN FLOWER SHOW
Advertisement
Come and admire a huge display of native flowers all grown by members of the Australian Plants Society, Bendigo, in central Victorian gardens.
Purchase plants from specialist nurseries; books; garden accessories; art and more including a fantastic raffle!
Ask questions and even get a special price if you purchase a new membership at our show!
For more information, ring 0400 149 319 or email bendigo@apsvic.org.au
Admission: $5.00, School children admitted free.
Advertisement
Where: Victory College, Kairn Road, Strathdale, Bendigo.
When: Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25, 9.30am to 4pm.
SWING TO JAZZ
Come and enjoy a fantastic afternoon of Jazz with HOT B HINES. Cost: Just $20 per person (includes a delicious afternoon tea). Tickets must be pre-paid. Don't miss out!
All tickets are selling fast! Contact: Bill Knight 0438 323 454 melvabill@bigpond.com
Where: Huntly Memorial Hall, Midland Highway, Huntly.
Advertisement
When: Sunday, September 25, from 1pm to 4pm.
ZINDA MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL
Zinda Multicultural Festival is back, celebrating all things multicultural.
There will be music, dancing, various foods and children's activities.
This event is free and family friendly.
Advertisement
Where: Garden for the Future, White Hills.
When: Saturday, October 8, 3pm to 8pm.
HEATHCOTE WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL
After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the Heathcote Winegrowers Association (HWA) is thrilled to be welcoming back the Heathcote Wine & Food Festival.
The destival will see 40 Heathcote wine producers alongside local food vendors with expected crowds of 3500 people.
Advertisement
For further information and to book tickets, click here.
Where: Various locations in Heathcote.
When: Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2.
NOTE: COVID-19 is a rapidly-changing situation. The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by:
We recommend contacting event hosts before attending.
We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.