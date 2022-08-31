Cannan ready to fire in HDFNL grand final

ELMORE star Tahnee Cannan admits her confidence and expectation of playing in this year's HDFNL netball grand final was always somewhat high after the Bloods swiftly established themselves in a top-two position early in the season.
But had you asked her earlier this year about the potential of lining up at centre in a premiership decider, the answer would have been very much different.
A slew of injuries and illness in the latter part of the home and away season - most notably, in her case, to fellow midcourter Andrea Wilson - have seen Cannan step up to assume the key midcourt role.
While she is no stranger to the position, having played a season at centre and wing defence for her former LVFNL club Mitiamo a few seasons back, the bulk of her netball has been played at either goal defence or wing attack.
"It's actually been fun - something different and something to learn," Cannan said.
Most importantly for the Bloods, Cannan has proved great at it, maintaining the high standards she has set elsewhere on the court over the past two seasons that have resulted in her twice finishing in the top three of the league's best and fairest count behind dual winner Brooke Bolton (Heathcote), including runner-up this season.
It has also led to a grand final appearance against White Hills, with the Bloods aiming to break a 54-year premiership drought this Saturday at Huntly.
Cannan, who played in a B-grade premiership with Mitiamo in 2019 before trading royal blue for Elmore's red and white, is predicting a tight battle against the Demons, who have won their past two matches this season against the Bloods and two of three overall.
She has clear thoughts on where the game can be won for the Bloods.
"I think it comes down to our defensive pressure," she said.
"Obviously, we have a very good attacking end, but I think we just need to cause some more turnovers so we get more opportunities to shoot.
"That's pretty much the bottom line."
Cannan acknowledged that defence across the entire court was also a speciality of the Demons.
In a season where the Bloods have averaged 65 goals per match and on 10 occasions scored 70-plus goals, White Hills and Colbinabbin have done best to limit the Bloods to score in the 50s.
"They also have very accurate goalers; if they get it into the ring, they are going to shoot and most of the time they are going to get in," she said.
"They've definitely put the pressure on us and obviously we've got a few injuries.
"We've all had to move around positions, but I think from that second week of finals we've played pretty well, and everyone who got put into new positions really stepped up."
Another to be impacted by recent injuries to Wilson, joint playing coach Allira Holmes and Kelsey Niven has been Cannan's former Mitiamo team-mate Abbey Hay, who has stepped up from A-reserve in recent weeks to hold down wing defence.
"She's been a God-send really. It's unfortunate she has to miss out on her A-reserve duties, being captain of them, but she has been amazing, stepping up into wing defence," she said.
"It's not a position she has been playing this year, but everyone knows Abbey, she goes 110 per cent and she'll give you everything she's got.
"You can't deny her that."
On her own move to centre, Cannan was laidback and steadfast to her 'team-first' principles.
"It's just one of those things," she said.
"I'd had a pretty rough start to the season with illness and injury and obviously Mop (Wilson) has been injured the last few weeks, so we forced to make a bit of a change and that was putting Tahnee into a running position.
"I've been super-lucky with Cayde (Hayes) and Abbey (Hromenko) and Gabe (Richards) down the attacking end.
"I've played basketball with Gabe for a long time so you know exactly where to put the ball and the other young girls are willing to learn.
"They have no issues with me telling them what to do and where I want them. They have really stepped up as well."
While the availability of Wilson and Holmes, who is battling a hamstring injury, will determine whether Cannan again takes the centre bib, she is ready to embrace the challenge against the Demons on and off-court leader Lauren Bowles should the situation call for it.
"I have had some really good battles with Lauren; when I first moved to Bendigo we played out at Kangaroo Flat together," she said.
"So I've known her for a very long time.
"She's always a really tough competitor and is smart - she always knows how to direct play, which is good for the girls in her attacking end.
"That obviously makes our lives difficult."
