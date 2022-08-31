LOCKINGTON-Bamawm United co-captain Nathan Bacon believes last weekend's hard-fought preliminary final win over Colbinabbin will hold the Cats in good stead in this Saturday's Heathcote District league premiership battle.
The Cats will take on Mount Pleasant for the flag at Huntly in what will be the region's first football-netball grand final day for three years.
The Cats were certainly made to earn their berth in the grand final during last weekend's preliminary final against Colbinabbin.
While the final scoreline may have shown a somewhat comfortable 25-point margin in favour of the Cats - 8.18 (66) to 5.11 (41) - LBU was under the pump early in the final quarter when the Grasshoppers trailed by five points and looked to have the momentum.
However, with their season on the line the Cats were able to generate some quality inside 50 entries in response to kick the last three goals of the game to advance to their first grand final since 2014.
The win over the Grasshoppers was a bounceback victory by the Cats following the previous week's 31-point loss to Mount Pleasant in the second semi-final.
"We had our chances and probably could have put the game away a bit earlier than we did... a bit of wayward kicking didn't help," Bacon said on Wednesday.
"But we grinded it out and have given ourselves an opportunity this weekend.
"Now that we've got through, I think that playing last weekend has worked out better for us than having another week off (the Cats had the first week of the finals off). It has given the chance for a few guys to get a bit more gametime into them and we're ready to go for Saturday."
Saturday presents an opportunity for midfielder Bacon to win a fourth premiership with the Cats.
Bacon previously played in three of the four flags in a row the Cats won between 2011 and 2014 against Heathcote (2011), Huntly (2013) and North Bendigo (2014).
He missed the 2012 grand final win over North Bendigo after suffering a ruptured kidney in the qualifying final.
"Back then I was among a group of young blokes learning off the older guys who were in charge," Bacon said.
"The tables have turned a bit now where those guys who are still playing from back then are the older guys and leading the way for our younger players."
Across the 2011-14 four-peat there were 34 players who played in at least one Cats' premiership.
Of those 34 players, seven will be part of Saturday's team - co-captains Nathan Bacon, Jarod Bacon and Rhys Woodland, coach Brodie Collins, Marcus Angove, Jesse Collins and Trent Bacon.
"There's plenty of players who have come through from that era and it's exciting to have another opportunity on Saturday," said Bacon, who is also a 2018 premiership player with Newbridge.
In the eight years it has taken for the Cats to get another opportunity at a premiership there was a tumble down the ladder before rebuilding back to contender status.
After winning the fourth of their flags in a row in 2014 the Cats then went into rebuild mode across 2015-17 when they won just seven of 48 games and collected the 2016 wooden spoon.
But it has been a steady progression back up the ladder since to the extent that the Cats shaped as the premiership favourites for the abandoned 2020 season, were 12-0 when last year's season was frustratingly cut short before a finals series could be played and are 16-2 this season heading into Saturday's grand final.
Saturday's senior grand final between the Cats and Blues starts at 2.20pm.
