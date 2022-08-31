2022-23 Emu Valley Cricket Association season fixture: two-day games return

THE Emu Valley Cricket Association will welcome back two-day cricket in its 2022-23 season.
The past two seasons have been entirely played as all one-day games given the uncertainty around the potential for COVID to cause significant interruptions.
The EVCA has released its 2022-23 fixture, which will be played over 12 rounds with all teams in division one to play eight two-day games and two one-day games.
Each team will have both a two-day and one-day bye, with the season to get under way on Saturday, October 8.
The opening round will hit off with three one-day games - Spring Gully v Mandurang, Axe Creek v California Gully and reigning premier Emu Creek v Marong.
EVCA president Ron Gray said there was "overwhelming" support from clubs for the reinstatement of two-day games for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
The grand final will be played on March 18-19.
October 8
Spring Gully v Mandurang
Axe Creek v California Gully
Emu Creek v Marong
West Bendigo, United, Sedgwick bye
October 15-22
Emu Creek v Mandurang
United v Spring Gully
California Gully v West Bendigo
Sedgwick v Axe Creek
Marong bye
October 29-November 5
Spring Gully v Emu Creek
West Bendigo v Mandurang
Axe Creek v United
Marong v Sedgwick
California Gully bye
November 12-19
Emu Creek v California Gully
Mandurang v Marong
United v Sedgwick
West Bendigo v Axe Creek
Spring Gully bye
November 26-27
Axe Creek v Emu Creek
Spring Gully v Marong
Sedgwick v Mandurang
California Gully v United
West Bendigo bye
December 3-10
Axe Creek v Marong
West Bendigo v Sedgwick
Spring Gully v California Gully
Mandurang v United
Emu Creek bye
December 17
Marong v Sedgwick
Mandurang v Emu Creek
West Bendigo v United
Spring Gully, California Gully, Axe Creek bye
January 7
California Gully v Spring Gully
United v Axe Creek
Sedgwick v West Bendigo
Mandurang, Emu Creek, Marong bye
January 14-21
Marong v Emu Creek
California Gully v Axe Creek
United v West Bendigo
Mandurang v Spring Gully
Sedgwick bye
January 28-February 4
Sedgwick v Emu Creek
Marong v California Gully
Axe Creek v Mandurang
West Bendigo v Spring Gully
United bye
February 11-18
Emu Creek v West Bendigo
Spring Gully v Axe Creek
United v Marong
California Gully v Sedgwick
Mandurang bye
February 25-March 4
Emu Creek v United
Mandurang v California Gully
Sedgwick v Spring Gully
Marong v West Bendigo
Axe Creek bye
March 11-12
March 18-19
