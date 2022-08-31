Suspended fine for Tigers over salary cap breach in shortened 2021 season

KYNETON has been handed a suspended fine and will be audited at the end of the 2023 Bendigo Football-Netball League season following a salary cap breach for the COVID-impacted 2021 season.
Advertisement
An AFL Central Victoria commission-appointed player payment disciplinary committee has found the Tigers breached the 2021 salary cap, which had initially been set at $125,000 for the BFNL, but later became a pro rata cap after the season was severely impacted by abandoned rounds due to COVID restrictions.
What had originally been an 18 round BFNL season was ultimately cut back to just 12 games, and only 11 for the Tigers after a August 14 forfeit against Sandhurst.
As a result of the 2021 breach, the Tigers player payments will be audited at the end of next season and have also been given a suspended fine pending the outcome of the 2023 player payment audit.
"As a business we forecast (player payments) for the full season. Any business that gets two days notice before the season is cut, there's going to be a discrepancy when that happens," Kyneton president Hayden Evans said on Wednesday.
"Had there been a full season played there wouldn't have been a problem.
"We didn't do anything dishonest, it was a case of the season being cut short."
Had there been a full season played there wouldn't have been a problem.- Hayden Evans - Kyneton president
The player payment disciplinary committee has also sanctioned Central Murray league club Koondrook Barham for a 2021 breach.
"The integrity officer's reports stated that both clubs and their officials were co-operative, transparent and open during the review. It was also noted that in both cases these were honest mistakes," AFLCV said.
The sanctions being handed out now for breaches from last season follow some complications relating to the changeover of administrative systems from SportsTG to PlayHQ.
Salary caps and player points have been part of local football since 2016.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.