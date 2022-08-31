Bendigo Advertiser
Minor flooding occurring along Loddon and Avoca rivers

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated August 31 2022 - 3:58am, first published 12:59am
Substantial rain in the region has led to Laannecoorie Reservoir overflowing

Minor flooding is occurring along the Loddon River downstream of Laanecoorie Reservoir and downstream of Loddon Weir, after heavy rain fell across the region earlier this week .

