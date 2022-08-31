Minor flooding is occurring along the Loddon River downstream of Laanecoorie Reservoir and downstream of Loddon Weir, after heavy rain fell across the region earlier this week .
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised no significant rainfall is forecast, but that water levels are expected to remain high.
The Loddon River downstream of Laanecoorie remains at 2.03 metres, well above the minor flood level of 1.50 metres, and is steady.
The Loddon River downstream of Loddon Weir is at 3.79 metres, above the 3.30 metre minor flood level. Flooding is not expected to extend downstream to Kerang.
The Avoca River at Charlton is also above the minor flood level, with some low lying roads and areas inundated.
The Avoca was at 4.02 metres on Wednesday morning, above the minor flood level of four metres.
SES advises that all community members should:
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
