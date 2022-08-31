THERE will be no shortage of potential game breakers in Saturday's HDFNL A-grade netball grand final between White Hills and Elmore at Huntly.
Among others, there's the smarts and poise of playing coach Lauren Bowles and defender Tegan Elliston for White Hills, while for Elmore there is the sheer strength of goal shooter Gabe Richards and the athleticism of Tahnee Cannan.
And then there is the long-range shooting of the Demons' Alyssa Cole.
The livewire goal attack has been in outstanding form this season, as evidenced by her third placing in the HDFNL's Esther Cheatley Medal count behind the winner Brooke Bolton (Heathcote).
Cole has displayed an uncanny, some would say lethal, knack for nailing shots at goal from mid or long range for the Demons this season.
She is again aiming to be on-song on Saturday as her club chases premiership glory for the third time since 2018.
The 32-year-old will be hoping for a change of luck.
Cole's last two A-grade grand final appearances ended in defeat; with Newbridge against Mitiamo in 2019 and for White Hills against Colbinabbin in 2017, when she partnered Dannielle Sawyer and Shannyn Keely in the goal circle.
She was, however, fortunate to experience premiership success with Romsey in the Riddell District league a few years earlier.
Cole concedes flag success on Saturday will be hard won against a Bloods team, which showed its capabilities and strength, by bouncing back from a five-goal defeat to the Demons to defeat Colbinabbin in last weekend's preliminary final by 27 goals.
"Elmore has definitely been the benchmark the last two years - they've recruited very well," she said.
"They have a lot of great players with experience in the BFNL."
The Demons, however, will be secure in the knowledge they have beaten the Bloods in two of their three meetings this season, including the last two.
"(Last time against Elmore) we played with confidence, I don't think we were scared of anything during the game," Cole said.
"Even if we were a little rattled we could find a way to get back to a couple of goals ahead.
"I feel we match up very well against them.
"If we're looking for an advantage somewhere, I think our whole court defensive pressure is what can win it for us."
Having played alongside a string of high-calibre shooters in her career, Cole has relished the past two seasons alongside Olivia Treloar, herself no stranger to big games, having been best on court in Bridgewater's LVFNL grand final victory in 2018 against Calivil United.
"She definitely brings out the best in me; I feel very confident, which is why I can go for those long shots," she said.
"I know she is a great rebounder and she always has my back, even when I'm not playing well.
"She's very encouraging, so she's definitely up the top."
Rapt with her third-place finish in the league best and fairest count, Cole was quick to deflect praise to the team.
"I would definitely have to thank my team-mates for that, they do help make me look good on the court," she said.
I think our whole court defensive pressure is what can win it for us.- Alyssa Cole
In terms of her direct opponent, Cole is ready for any scenario.
One Bloods player she has a healthy respect for is Tahnee Cannan, who finished one spot above her in second place in the Esther Cheatley Medal.
The pair have played on each other twice this season, although not in the semi-final, with Cannan assuming the centre position during finals in the absence of the injured Andrea Wilson.
"(She's) very athletic, with a great spring on her; I actually love playing against Tahnee as I know I have to bring my best against her," she said.
"And I know I always have to think a little bit differently to how I played her last time.
"Each time is a little bit different; she has her game plan against me and I have mine against hers.
"It's a great battle and I love that challenge."
