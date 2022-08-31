Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Weightman raring to go ahead of Blues' first HDFNL grand final for 16 years

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated August 31 2022 - 5:54am, first published 1:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Pleasant's Ben Weightman looms as one of Saturday's HDFNL grand final X-factors.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.