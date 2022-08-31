Weightman raring to go ahead of Blues' first HDFNL grand final for 16 years

MOUNT Pleasant's Ben Weightman says the opportunity to play for a premiership this weekend with the Blues has come quicker than he had anticipated.
But now that the chance has presented against Lockington-Bamawm United in Saturday's Heathcote District league grand final, it's one that Weightman is determined to grasp.
Back in October of 2017 Weightman was the first of the Blues' marquee signings under newly-appointed coach Darren Walsh.
The Blues had just come off a rare wooden spoon in 2017 with only two wins, while there had also been a goal-less game against Huntly in round seven in what was a rock bottom day for what is the HDFNL's most successful club with 19 flags.
But five years on after the initial appointment of Walsh as coach and subsequent signing of Weightman set the wheels in motion for the Blues to re-launch as contenders, the club will be back on grand final day.
"It's really exciting for the club and to be honest, I probably wasn't expecting it to happen this quick," Weightman said on Wednesday.
Class forward Weightman, 31, joined the Blues following a 70-game stint with Kyneton where he won a best and fairest and would later earn a spot on the half-forward flank in the BFNL's 2010-19 Team of the Decade.
Since joining the Blues Weightman has twice won the HDFNL goalkicking (2019 and this year) and been integral in the club's rise with his ability to not only impact games inside forward 50, but also through the midfield.
"I've had a fair connection with Woosha (Walsh) since I was a little kid... I've known him for as long as I can remember," Weightman said.
"He gave me a bell out of the blue after he'd got the job and told me he was coaching Mounts and he was keen to have a chat about potentially going out there with him.
"He spoke about wanting to build the club back up to the successful club that it used to be and his vision really excited me.
"He said he'd love to win a flag with me and I'd love to win a flag under him; I've never won one before, so to have the chance to do it with Woosha with the relationship I've had with him would be great."
Since joining the Blues Weightman has kicked 263 goals - 60 in 2018, 95 in 2019, 40 in 2021 and 68 this year - and says he has thoroughly enjoyed his time at Toolleen.
"My wife and kids always come up and my parents come up to watch games and the club is always very welcoming to the family and it has been that way from the start," said Weightman, whose only previous senior grand final experience was playing in a loss with Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast.
Weightman has this year been part of a forward/midfield rotation with co-coach Adam Baird, another member of the BFNL's 2010-19 Team of the Decade.
The impact Weightman - who topped this year's Addy HDFNL player rankings - has been able to have in both roles has been clearly evident when looking through the weekly best players for the Blues this season.
The Blues have played 18 games this year - winning 15 of them - with Weightman having been named among the side's best three players 10 times.
"I enjoy getting up the ground and playing that midfield role; if you're having a bit of a quiet start to a game it's a good way to get into it, especially with the service Downsy (ruckman Chris Down) gives," Weightman said.
After finishing second on the ladder the Blues beat Colbinabbin in the qualifying final (94-68) and LBU in the second semi-final (86-55) to win through to their first grand final since 2006.
"Locky got the better of us in both home and away games, but the past couple of weeks we've been playing a really good brand of finals footy with our pressure and hunt and our skills have been really good," Weightman said.
"We've definitely got a lot of belief and confidence that we can, hopefully, do it again this Saturday."
16 years between grand final appearances has certainly been a wait that long-time Blues supporters would be unaccustomed to.
To put the 16 years between grand finals into some context for the Blues, the 2006 premiership win over Elmore was the 12th decider Mount Pleasant had played off in since 1990, winning nine of them.
Saturday's grand final will be played at Huntly.
