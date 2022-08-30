Greater Bendigo has recorded 64 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, just one case up from the previous day.
There are now 319 active cases, down from 323 on Tuesday.
The 64 new cases include 20 from postcode 3551, 17 from 3550, 14 from 3556, 11 from 3555 and one each from 3557 and 3523.
Elsewhere across the state, 26 new cases were recorded in the Campaspe Shire with 17 in the Macedon Ranges and ten in Gannawarra.
There were also nine cases recorded in the Mount Alexander Shire, five in Central Goldfields and one in the Loddon Shire.
In total, 2857 new cases were recorded statewide down from 2950 on Tuesday.
Sadly, 26 people have died while 333 people remain hospitalised, 20 people are either actively in ICU or cleared and five people are ventilated.
94.7 per cent of people 12 or over have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine while only 69.7 per cent 16 of above have received three doses.
Police are investigating the cause of a crash that left a one person dead and another in hospital.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the Sunraysia Highway at Lamplough after a car and truck collided at 6.40pm on Tuesday.
The driver and sole occupant of the car died at the scene while the truck driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators are calling for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.
So far this year 163 lives have been lost on Victoria's roads compared to 144 at the same time last year.
Anyone with dashcam footage or information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Good morning Bendigo, Chris Pedler here on a Wednesday that will hopefully be clear of rain.
The forecast in Bendigo is good with some cloud cover and a top of 14 degrees expected.
Castlemaine and Maryborough are also set for a top of 14 degrees with early patches of fog and frost clearing to a partly cloudy day.
Kyneton will reach 13 degrees with light wins easing in the afternoon.
Up at the Murray River, Echuca will get to 15 degrees and also be partly cloudy.
Minor flooding could be seen in the Avoca and Loddon rivers following the rain we saw earlier in the week with a warning in place.
Headlines in the region this morning include fears the Bendigo Art Gallery development could stall due to a federal government review of the Building Better Regions Fund combined with a potential cost blowout.
A court has also heard the two prisoners who escaped the Malmsbury youth Justice Centre did so through a hole in the ceiling they found while in COVID-19 isolation.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
