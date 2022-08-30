ATHLETICS Bendigo Region young guns Harrison Boyd and Jayden Padgham struck gold and silver at Saturday's running of Athletics Australia's national cross-country championships.
The dynamic duo clocked times of 20.10 and 20.14 to be Australia's fastest in the under-18 6km showdown at Oakbank in the Adelaide hills.
It was a record tally of eight athletes from Bendigo Region selected for the national XC titles.
Boyd and Padgham, who race for Bendigo Harriers and Bendigo University Pride respectively, were third and fourth across the line in a race where two New Zealanders led the way.
Success at cross-country success added to a superb year for the Bendigo duo who starred at various distances on the track and raced for Bendigo Bats in the XCR series.
A month after he was seventh in the marathon at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Bendigo's number one distance runner in Andy Buchanan raced at Oakbank.
Buchanan ran the open 10km in 33.15 to be seventh as Victorian team-mate Seth O'Donnell reigned supreme in 32.19 from South Australia's Riley Cocks, 32.33, and NSW athlete Ed Goddard, 32.35.
Fourth in the marathon in Birmingham, Liam Adams from Victoria was fourth in 32.50.
The field for the open 10km included Cobram's Nathan Stoate who was 17th in 34.20 to cap a great season in which he has raced XCR for Bendigo Bats.
Brother and sister, Logan and Chelsea Tickell marked another hit-out in Victorian colours.
Logan ran the under-16s 6km in 21.18 to be ninth overall and fastest Victorian.
A knee injury derailed Chelsea's build-up to the nationals, but she put in a great effort to run the 3km at Oakbank in 12.52 to be 73rd in the under-14s race.
Phoebe Lonsdale ran the under-18s 4km in 17.29 to be 39th.
Also in action from Bendigo was Genevieve Nihill who was 53rd in the under-16s 4km in a time of 17.58.
There is little rest for Bendigo's stars as XCR's ninth round will be raced this Sunday.
Athetes in open and masters will contest the Burnley half-marathon (21.1km) as juniors race the 5km distance from Kevin Bartlett Reserve.
