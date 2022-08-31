AFTER a season with the University of Canberra Capitals in 2021-22, star forward Alicia Froling will return to the Bendigo Spirit.
The 26-year-old makes her way back to the Spirit on the back of an impressive NBL1 season with the Ballarat Rush, where she averaged 13 points and 14 rebounds per game.
Froling, who first entered the WNBL as a development player with her hometown Townsville Fire before a college stint with Southern Methodist University (2014-19), spent the 2020 hub season with the Spirit before she joined the Capitals.
The former Australian junior representative can't wait to play in front of a Bendigo home crowd.
"It feels really good to be back in Bendigo," she said.
"I played for the Spirit in the hub season so I'm excited to finally be able to play in front of a home crowd."
"I'm coming off an NBL season with Kennedy (Kereama) as the coach and I'm playing some of the best basketball that I have in a while, so I'm going into this season with a lot of confidence."
Head coach Kennedy Kereama believed Froling would benefit from all her hard work this NBL1 season.
"Alicia is one heck of a competitor; she's done a tremendous amount of work and she's just an absolute champion when it comes to dedicating time to her craft to get better," he said.
"She's proven at NBL1 level that she can rebound, score, bring presence to the paint and is a very good athlete.
"She has great versatility and does a great job at using her length.
"I've got a lot of trust in her, I know she has the goods and can deliver, this will be a season where she will consistently get to perform."
Froling averaged 2.3 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 16 games for the Capitals last season.
The 190cm forward joins Megan McKay, Anneli Maley, Alex Wilson, Abbey Wehrung and Kelsey Griffin on the 2022-23 roster.
Bendigo Spirit pre-season training officially starts on September 21.
Advertisement
