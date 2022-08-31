Bendigo Advertiser
Alicia Froling returns to Bendigo Spirit

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 31 2022 - 2:00am, first published 1:40am
Alicia File picture: DARREN HOWE

AFTER a season with the University of Canberra Capitals in 2021-22, star forward Alicia Froling will return to the Bendigo Spirit.

Local News

