Health and finals experience could be the most important assets for the four clubs remaining in the hunt for the Bendigo Advertiser Cup.
Strathfieldsaye's performance to win the qualifying final was a perfect example of why health and experience are so important.
The Storm made the decision to rest a number of players in the final home and away round clash with Golden Square.
The Dogs did a number on the Storm for the second time for the season and the Strathfieldsaye doubters came out of the woodwork.
Seven days later, the Storm regained a quintet of quality players and the difference was telling.
Co-coach Shannon Geary was the most important of the Storm's inclusions.
The previous week the Storm were all at sea when they tried to move the ball out of defensive 50.
Their decision making skills made Scott Morrison look good, while their execution by foot was shabby to say the least.
Having Shannon Geary play in defensive 50 helped save both problems.
The Storm veteran was a calm head when the game was at its hottest and he was the architect of the Storm's first term surge.
When it was time to play tempo footy, Geary called the shots.
When the time was right to move the ball quickly through the much-hyped Golden Square zone, the Storm executed their skills well.
The result - six unanswered goals.
Daniel Clohesy was another key inclusion for the Storm.
They'd been beaten up around the ball the week before. Clohesy returned and had 29 possessions, including 13 contested disposals and six clearances.
With his great mate and clearance king Cal McCarty sidelined, the Storm needed Clohesy to stand up and he responded.
In the round 18 game, Golden Square won the ground ball battle 152-108. The Storm turned it around in the qualifying final and won that statistic 129-117.
On Saturday, Golden Square still dominated the inside 50s 60-45, but the quality of the entries were not as effective as the Storm's.
Strathfieldsaye's mid-sized forwards - led by Baxter Slater's seven goals - looked dangerous all day.
In contrast, Golden Square's forward line lacked a quality crumbing option.
Square had 13 players playing their first BFNL final and they didn't handle the occasion as well as the Storm's youngsters.
Strathfieldsaye's only injury concern out of the game was a knee injury to midfielder Riley Wilson.
The Storm's opponent in the second semi-final, Gisborne, is expected to add ruckman Braidon Blake and forward Josh Kemp to the team that defeated Eaglehawk in round 18.
