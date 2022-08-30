A capacity field of 120 golfers teed it up at Axedale Golf Club on Sunday in a scramble for places in Australia's biggest mass participation event.
Owned and managed by the PGA of Australia, 'the Scramble' has cemented itself as Australia's largest and most successful teams' event with more than a million players participating over its 29-year history.
Advertisement
Axedale ran two events - a women's and a mixed (which can be all-male) in a 'drop-out' format where the player whose shot is chosen does not hit the following shot.
Home course knowledge came to the fore in the women's event won by club champion Ruth Iser, with team-mates Jan Walklate, Sue O'Connor and Eily DalSanto.
They will go on to compete in the regional title at the prestigious Keysborough course in October.
Three all-men teams shot eight-under 61's, with a visiting team, led by Belvoir Park's Mark Perry, claiming a comfortable victory on handicap and advance to the regional final at Tocumwal.
Women's winners: Jan Walklate, Sue O'Connor, Ruth Iser and Eily DalSanto (70 gross, 11.63 handicap, 58.37 nett). Runners-up: Joy Kennedy, Wendy Wood, Rosalie Drill and Kathryn Burke (69-10.25-58.75). Third: Loretta Prowse, Linda Andrea, Helen Lindrea and Ann Telford (73-12.13-60.87).
Mixed winners: Mark Perry, Brad Allan, Kyle Chant and Joshua Metherell (61-8.63-52.37). Runners-up: Allan Andrews, Gary Day, Fred Kath and Rodney Threlfall (61-6.25-54.75). Third: Sean O'Connor, Peter Hosking, Chris Neville, Rowan Galbraith (61-6.13-54.87).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.