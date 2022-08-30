Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Police warn drivers not to drink and drive ahead of footy and netball finals

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated August 30 2022 - 6:48am, first published 4:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young drivers warned to stay off the beers

DRIVERS under the age of 25 have been warned not to miscalculate their alcohol intake as more footy and netball end of season celebrations are held across regional Victoria.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy

Editor

Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.