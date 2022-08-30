The team at the Discovery Science and Technology Centre is ready to explore the science that comes in magic.
Aimed at children aged under six, the Once Upon a STEM Hullabaloo will allow families to take part in hands-on activities that explore the world of fairy tales including building houses for the three little pigs and creating mini dragons.
Discovery general manager Alissa Van Soest said the first 1000 days are crucial to a child's development.
"The confidence of parents as first teachers has been identified as a major factor in their children's enjoyment and positivity around STEM," she said.
"This is why Discovery runs STEM activities that are fun for the whole family, to improve positive associations with science not only for children but also for the adults in their lives.
"This Fairy tale Hullabaloo will engage children and adults in the fun and adventure of STEM."
Ms Van Soest said Discovery also runs a Curious Kids session for under-5s each Tuesday at 11am and will host a home school day on November 14.
But she said you don't have to come to a science centre to engage in science.
"If the sun comes out this weekend you can go on a biology adventure to look for living things and ponder over what makes something living," she said.
"You can look at engineering and math by building a toy house and work out what shapes make the strongest structures.
"Science is all around us. The key is pointing it out and making it fun."
The Once Upon a STEM Hullabaloo sessions are on September 7 at 10am and 1.30pm.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
