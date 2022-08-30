No-one saw it coming, but the first quarter of the BFNL qualifying final could turn out to be season-defining for Strathfieldsaye and Golden Square.
After easily accounting for the Storm seven days earlier, the Bulldogs entered the qualifying final as warm favourite.
What they experienced was a Storm ambush of the highest order.
The six-goal-to-none term set up the Storm's 38-point win and the Bulldogs now have to defy history to win the premiership.
You have to go back to the Kangaroo Flat squad of 1996 to find the last team that lost the qualifying final, but went on to win the premiership.
In the past 32 years, only four teams that lost the qualifying final have been able to regroup and qualify for the grand final - Golden Square in 1990, Castlemaine in 1991, South Bendigo in 2010 and Sandhurst in 2015.
"Strathfieldsaye was first to the ball, they had clean hands on the ball and their pressure was really good and we tried to do too much with the ball,'' Golden Square coach Christian Carter said of the Storm's big first term.
"Instead of playing a simple brand we over complicated it and you can't do that in finals footy.
"All week we talked about not getting ahead of ourselves. we hadn't beaten Strath at full strength and a lot of quality came into that side.
"Finals are a different game. The normal season is one thing, but the game goes to a different level in finals. A few of our players didn't adapt to that and, hopefully, they'll be better for the experience."
The Bulldogs worked their way back into the game and did get within 11 points in the third term, but wayward kicking in front of goal didn't help their chances.
The Dogs finished with 7.18 from 25 scoring shots, while the Storm kicked 15.8 from 23 attempts on goal.
"We have to make sure we don't sugar coat it,'' Carter said of the loss.
"Yes, we had our share of scoring shots, and you have to take your opportunities, but there were some bigger issues there.
"We won't change things drastically because we're confident our best footy is good enough, but we haven't got a second chance now, so we have to respond."
The Bulldogs could be without one of their most important midfielders for Sunday's first-semi-final clash with Golden Square.
"We'll assess him over the week,'' Carter said
"He tried to come back on and was a bit distressed about it."
Monti has become an integral member of the Square midfield.
Monti and Jack Hickman provide much-needed leg speed in a midfield unit that can look one-paced - particularly on the big ground at the QEO.
The Dogs' midfield could have their hands full against a South Bendigo on-ball brigade that, one, has plenty of class, and, two, bats deep.
Coach Nathan Horbury, Cooper Leon, Kaiden Antonowicz, Michael Herlihy, Liam Byrne, Sam Maher and versatile forward Brock Harvey all spent time in the centre square in the elimination final win over Sandhurst.
Harvey, Antonowicz, Herlihy and Leon are tough match-ups when they're inside forward 50.
The Bloods' ball movement was brilliant at times against the Dragons.
They had 47 more kicks than the Dragons and, in turn, took 36 more marks - 105-69 - including 16 marks to nine inside forward 50.
Despite having more possessions, the Bloods had more tackles than Sandhurst (71-53) and less turnovers (64-80).
When the Bloods generate those sort of numbers, they're mighty hard to beat.
