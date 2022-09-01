DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 3
$575,000
LAND: 564sqm
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Megan Walmsley 0457 110 198
INSPECT: By appointment
A quiet court at White Hills is the family-friendly setting for this renovated home with yard space for children.
The selling agents said the home has fresh paint inside and outside, new carpets, and new concrete foundations. Making it a perfect first home for a growing family, just move in and enjoy.
The modern kitchen has a walk-in pantry, island bench and plantation-style shutters. Light and bright is the main living room with sheer curtains as well as block-out blinds. Welcome extras include polished timber floors, ensuite, walk-in robe, ducted heating and cooling.
Outside you'll find a paved patio, secure shed, rainwater storage and a 5.29-kilowatt solar system to reduce energy costs.
