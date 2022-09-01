DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$620,000 - $670,000
LAND: 558sqm
AGENCY: First National Tweed Sutherland
AGENT: Darryn O'Keefe 0418 509 563
INSPECT: Saturday 10 - 10.30am
Here's a hidden gem for those seeking to start-up or wind down in a leafy location near a host of services.
In a tranquil garden setting, the split-level home offers abundant living space and character with high raked ceilings, exposed beams and leafy garden views from every room.
Open-plan dining and kitchen is recently refurbished with ample white cabinetry, stainless steel cooker, dishwasher and island bench.
A spacious living room beside the kitchen features a gas-log fire set in a brick fireplace.
Yet another living space is a versatile lounge or rumpus which measures about 7 x 5 metres. It has north-facing windows, a cosy gas-log fire and access to outdoor living.
More features in this well-presented home include new carpets, cost-saving solar power, multiple ceiling fans and reverse-cycle units.
The home is on a manageable allotment measuring about 558 square metres with a double carport, brick workshop and lush fernery.
With easy access to Kennington Reservoir and Strathdale parkland, this property is a perfect match for retirees wanting to downsize with nearby recreational facilities.
Families can enjoy easy access to shopping centres, cafes, medical clinic, gym, schools and La Trobe University. Ditto for property investors wanting location, location.
