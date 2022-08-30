The skills of thousands of state school students from across Victoria will be on show this September with some local voices in the mix.
Students from Golden Square Primary School will form part of the mass choir on September 10 for the State School Spectacular in the school's first involvement in the performance.
Performing arts teacher Jazmine van Agtmaal said the group of 14 students had already attended a mass vocal rehearsal at the Melbourne Town Hall and the children are very keen to get on stage.
"It wasn't until we got to that big town hall rehearsal (the children) kind of realized the enormity of what they were doing and I think that's when it started to get really exciting," Ms van Agtmaal said.
"You're in a room with 1000 other students, all kind of practising for the same big event so they're definitely getting really excited.
"I think it's even just the little things, it's those experiences of actually traveling down to Melbourne and getting on the V-line, going on our lunch break to see the buskers in Bourke Street Mall.
"It's even just those extra little experiences that surround it as well that are really exciting."
While this year is the first time Golden Square will perform, Ms van Agtmaal said she had been involved both at previous schools where she worked and as a student herself.
"It's really an opportunity like no other to be able to collaborate with industry professionals, and with so many other students as well," she said.
"There are very few other opportunities where you'll be in an arena performing in front of such a big audience with the dancing and the lights and just everything happening.
"It's really, really special for our students be involved with."
The young performers have learned around a dozen different songs as well as a whole bunch of dances to go alongside - with some Beatles tunes among their favourites.
"There are some classics mixed in with some more recent ones, so a good mixture," Ms van Agtmaal said.
The big day will involve two performances, which will go on to be televised, and there have been many rehearsals to get everyone prepared to be onstage at the John Cain arena.
Tickets for the show are on sale now at shorturl.at/fmnpq
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
