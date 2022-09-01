DETAILS:
This week we're shining the spotlight on a superbly elevated home at Kangaroo Flat for it's views as well as it's beginnings.
Established in the late mid-century era, the residence has hallmark features such as wide eaves and low-pitched roof.
Building above the garage is another tell-tale sign from the seventies, as well as the rear balcony.
The home's interior has been tastefully updated to reflect its character while adding a modern touch.
Original hardwood trim remains as well as timber built-in robes with recessed long-line pull handles.
Full credit to the folks who have renovated this classic home with sympathy and careful attention to detail.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
Matching the hardwood as well as carefully selecting updates that complement the home's inherent subtlety and style.
Keen entertainers will love the open-plan kitchen, living and dining area where double-glazed picture windows frame sweeping views across nearby rooftops.
Providing plenty of space for even the largest of get-togethers, this is a zone that has been designed to impress.
At it's heart is a timber kitchen that reflects the minimalist look while providing every modern convenience.
Central island, glass-topped hob, integrated range hood, flush-mount sink and abundant storage will please even the fussiest of chefs.
A study nook is cleverly concealed in the living room behind floor-to-ceiling doors.
Four bedrooms offer ample light and space, including the main bedroom with built-in storage and modern ensuite.
Also updated is the fully-tiled family bathroom with freestanding bath and a walk-in shower.
More features throughout are floating vanities, modern laundry and personalised climate control. Solar panels will help reduce running costs. Under-house storage is ideal for tools and camping gear.
Front carporting is convenient and side access is available for your caravan, trailer and boat. Land measures about 814 square metres with ample space for kids and pets plus scope to create your dream garden.
A substantial home with a fine renovation and a family-friendly location near parks and playgrounds. Kangaroo Flat has primary schools, secondary college, train station, excellent shopping precinct and major retail outlets.
Furniture, fashion and houses - we've a passion for mid-century modern.
