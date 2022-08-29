Greater Bendigo has seen new coronavirus infections for the past 24 hours go up again after only 37 recorded on Monday.
There have been 63 new local cases recorded in the past 24 hours in Greater Bendigo which now has 323 active cases. This figure of new infections included 18 in postcode 3550, 21 in 3551, 10 in 3555, 11 in 3556 and one in 3523.
Across Victoria there were 2950 new infections, up from 2147 recorded in the previous 24 hours.
These new infections include 21 in the Campaspe Shire and 22 in the Macedon Ranges.
Mount Alexander recorded nine, Central Goldfields seven, Gannawarra five and Loddon Shire four.
Sadly, 18 people have died while 337 remain in hospital. 22 people are either actively in ICU or have been cleared, with five people ventilated.
94.7 per cent of people 12 or over have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine while only 69.7 per cent 16 of above have received three doses.
Good morning, Bendigo. Chris Pedler here to welcome you to your Tuesday.
Hopefully you managed to stay dry on Monday with the Bureau of Meteorology reporting Bendigo was hit with 30mm of rain in the past 24 hours.
Monday's rain saw 15mm fell between 11am and 6pm with the other 15mm falling overnight from 6pm.
Tuesday's weather is forecasting clearing showers and a top of 13 degrees in Bendigo.
A similar forecast is set for Echuca which will reach a top of 15 degrees.
West of Bendigo, Maryborough is set to reach 13 and with a possible early morning storm.
Castlemaine and Kyneton are both expecting showers and will reach 13 and 11 degrees respectively.
Our top stories include the long-term campers at Huntly Lions Park being given 14 days to move on by City of Greater Bendigo council.
The group of residents are otherwise homeless, and have faced problems finding alternative accommodation due to the combination of Bendigo's historically low rental vacancy and affordability rates.
Last night a shed fire in Watchem West killed thousands of chickens. Fire fighters monitored the scene overnight.
Also last night the Australian Boomers basketball team secured a a win over Iran in a World Cup qualifier at Bendigo Stadium.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
