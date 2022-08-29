Boomers secure hard-fought win over Iran in World Cup qualifier in Bendigo

Australian Boomers remain undefeated in their 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifying campaign after a 30-point win over Iran on Monday night, final scores 98-68.
Despite the final margin and the fact the Boomers almost reached triple digits, this didn't come easy as during the third quarter Iran's talent came to light.
After Australia carried an 11-point win into half-time, Iran swiftly responded with a 14-point run and briefly took back the lead in front of a stunned crowd at Red Energy Arena.
"Tough game," Boomers coach Mike Kelly said at the start of the post-match press conference.
"The final score doesn't look so tough, but during the third quarter our backs were against the wall."
To slow Iran, a timeout was quickly called by Kelly so the Australians could wrestle back control of the match.
"We had some defensive lapses, even during the first half, which they took advantage of," he said.
"From there it was more stay the course and defend. We stuck to our rules."
Kelly was thrilled with the relatively new Boomers squad's resilience which saw them take back the game convincingly.
"We were playing at a level that was competitive and we started playing at a level where we were instilling exactly what we wanted to do," he said.
"I am proud of the guys, we got smacked in the face but we just kept going."
Dejan Vasiljevic led the Boomers' scoring with 23 points, four of which were three-pointers at crucial stages of the game, in addition to five rebounds and three assists.
Australian captain Nick Kay put a solid 20 points on the board with seven rebounds and two assists.
"It was such a typical FIBA game. Competitive and a battle throughout," Kay said.
"Iran came out and played hard and physical which really had an impact early in the game.
"They made a big run and at that moment it felt like it was going to shift.
"But we stuck with it. We improved as their run went on and we went back to what we were doing well."
Iranian coach Saeed Armaghani congratulated the Boomers on the win.
"Congratulations to Australia as they played really good basketball," he said.
"We knew they are one of the huge powers in the world of basketball which is something that we respect."
Despite not having a full roster due to injury, Armaghani was pleased with the team's effort on court, especially their scare they dished up during the third quarter.
"For three quarters we played a reasonable game," he said.
"But experience was beside them and they couldn't handle the pressure during that last quarter.
"We will keep working hard and play with this young team."
Mohammad Jamshidi led with 17 points, followed by Sajjad Mashayekhi with 10 points.
Australia's undefeated record now means they could seal their place in the World Cup if Bahrain defeats China in the last game of this qualifier window.
Boomers and Iran will meet again later this year in November during the next window of qualification matches.
Boomers will also play another game a few days earlier against Kazakhstan.
Previous to Monday's win, the last time the Boomers played in Bendigo was in 2018 when Australia defeated Kazakhstan 94-41.
