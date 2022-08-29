Bendigo Advertiser
Boomers secure hard-fought win over Iran in World Cup qualifier in Bendigo

By Anthony Pinda
Updated August 30 2022 - 6:01am, first published August 29 2022 - 12:30pm
Alex Mudronja jumps to the basket while under pressure from Iran's Hasan Aliakbari during the Boomers' 98-68 win on Monday night. Picture by Noni Hyett

Australian Boomers remain undefeated in their 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifying campaign after a 30-point win over Iran on Monday night, final scores 98-68.

Local News

