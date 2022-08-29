Bendigo Advertiser
Loddon Valley Football Netball League award winners for season 2022

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 29 2022 - 11:56am, first published 11:00am
Pyramid Hill's Billy Micevski and MGYCW's Tia Webb.

Pyramid Hill midfielder Billy Micevski and Maiden Gully YCW goal shooter Tia Webb were crowned the premier footballer and netballer of the 2022 LVFNL season on Monday night.

