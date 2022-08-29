Pyramid Hill midfielder Billy Micevski and Maiden Gully YCW goal shooter Tia Webb were crowned the premier footballer and netballer of the 2022 LVFNL season on Monday night.
Micevski polled 23 votes to defeat Marong team-mates Brandyn Grenfell and Corey Gregg by six votes in the Harding Medal for senior football.
Webb had a standout season for the Eagles and was rewarded with 28 votes - four votes clear of team-mate Meg Patterson and six votes ahead of Mitiamo star Laura Hicks, who was chasing a fifth win in the Helen Ward Medal.
Micevski has polled well in the league best and fairest award throughout his career with the Bulldogs and, after several top 10 finishes, he deservedly earned his first Harding Medal.
Micevski polled in nine of Pyramid Hill's 16 games and earned best on ground honours six times.
He made a brilliant start to the count by polling three votes in rounds one and three - Pyramid Hill's first two games of the season.
At the halfway mark Micevski had 12 votes on the board, but he'd been passed in the lead by Justin Laird.
The Bears Lagoon-Serpentine coach picked up 13 votes in the first nine rounds.
Full-forward Grenfell entered the count as favourite after kicking a league record 143 goals in the home and away season.
He only polled five votes in the first half of the season and was voteless in two matches where he kicked eight goals.
He made his move from rounds 10-15, collecting 12 of a possible 18 votes to move within one vote of leader Micevski with three rounds remaining.
The big man didn't poll another vote. Hauls of eight and six in rounds 16 and 17 went unnoticed and the Panthers had the bye in the final round.
In contrast, Micevski powered home with two votes in the penultimate round against Newbridge and three votes in the last game against Inglewood to secure victory.
He's the first Pyramid Hill player to win the medal since Luan Marsh in 2009.
A decade after winning the Harding Medal, Gregg moved into a tie for second with Grenfell on 17 votes.
Laird and Mitiamo's Lee Dale rounded out the top five on 14 votes, with last year's winner Harry Whittle next best on 13.
It didn't take long to realise the Helen Ward Medal was going to be a shootout between three of the LVFNL's best sharpshooters.
On the back of the Eagles' sensational start to the season, Webb raced to 19 votes inside the first 10 rounds and goal attack Patterson had 11 votes.
Proven votegetter Hicks had 13 votes through 10 games, but back-to-back threes in rounds 12 and 13 lifted her to within one vote of Webb.
Webb and Patterson dominated the final five rounds of the count.
Webb polled eight votes between rounds 14 and 17 to move to 28 votes.
When she earned two votes in the round 17 game against Mitiamo, and Hicks didn't poll, the medal was Webb's.
Patterson collected 10 votes in the final four rounds to move ahead of Hicks into second place.
Harding Medal: 23 Billy Micevski (PH); 17 Brandyn Grenfell (Mar), Corey Gregg (Mar); 14 Justin Laird (BLS), Lee Dale (Miti); 13 Harry Whittle (Newbridge); 11 Harry Donegan (Bw), Ross Turner (Miti); 10 Luke Lougoon (Miti), Carl Nicholson (Miti), Tom Kennedy (Ing), Jimmy Gadsden (Mar), Ryley Dickens (PH).
Reserves football best and fairest: 22 Zack Turnbull (Mar); 20 Mitch Dingwall (PH); 12 Tom Hobson (New), Toby Hudson (MGYCW); 11 Hamish Terry (Bw), Nick Skinner (PH); 10 Brayden Sheahan (BLS), Kane Newton (Mar); 9 Jake Higgins (Bw), Hugh McGillivray (New).
Under-18 football best and fairest: 23 Gabe Nevins (Ing); 14 Toby Naughton (Bw); 12 Bailey Holland (Mar); 11 Noah mcCaig (Mar); 9 Brodie Coombs (Mar); 8 Josh Diss (EL); 6 Hudson Pidoto (Bw), Jaxon Addlem (EL).
Helen Ward Medal: 28 Tia Webb (MGYCW); 24 Meg Patterson (MGYCW); 22 Laura Hicks (Miti); 13 Jasmine Condliffe (CU), Amy Ryan (CU); 12 Leisa Barry (MGYCW), Gemma Scott (PH).
Joy Lawry Medal: 29 Jarrenhy Webb (MGYCW); 26 Bianca Bourke (Mar), Leah Oxford (New); 13 Caz Wood (Bw); 12 Bridget Baker (CU), Kym Childs (New), Aleesha Flanagan (PH).
C-grade netball: 25 Tayla Nadort (Mar); 22 Zoe Ferns (New); 20 Phoenix Pointon (MGYCW); 19 Jemma Holmberg (BLS); 17 Shallon Webb (MGYCW); 16 Simone Edgley (PH); 15 Maddison Villiva (CU); 13 Rochelle Vella (Bw); 12 Shanae O'Donoghue (Ing).
C-reserve netball: 23 Dani Jeffery (Mar); 20 Beth Cahill (New); 17 Erin Stewart (Mar); 16 Ruby Pointon (BLS); 15 Grace Pigdon (MGYCW); 14 Cara Stone (BLS); 13 Sarah Bibby (MGYCW); 12 Amelia Burgess (MGYCW), Sarah Lauke (PH).
17-and-under netball: 29 Abbi Wells (New); 18 Mikeeley Hufer (New); 17 Alex Langley (Bw); 15 Charli Pigdon (MGYCW); 11 Natalie Flood (BW), Stephanie Demeo (CU); 10 Keria Laawry (CU); 9 Ava Francis (BLS), Maddison Grainger (BLS), Skye Griffiths (MGYCW), Claire McGee (MGYCW).
15-and-under netball: 20 Charli Crawford (Mar); 19 Ava Maxted (CU); 18 Jayde Henderson (BLS); 16 Charlie Coghill (Mar); 15 Mia Farrar (PH); 14 Shamica Castro (PH); 12 Layla Pearce (CU), Sophie Hall (MGYCW); 11 Allegra Mahon (Mar), Kaitlin Broad (PH).
