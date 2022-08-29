WILD weather will keep lashing parts of Victoria into the evening, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.
Areas immediately west of Maryborough remain exposed to heavy rainfall, large hailstones and damaging wind.
Thunderstorms have moved out of the Bendigo region but showers could still break out this evening and well into tomorrow, the BOM says.
Bendigo's airport rain gauge recorded 15mm of rain by 5.30pm on Monday.
The BOM expects another two to four millimetres of rain tomorrow, not counting anything that falls tonight.
A number of flood warnings have been issued for rivers across the state including the Avoca and Loddon today.
The State Emergency Service advises that people in areas experiencing wild weather should:
