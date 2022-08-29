Far-right extremist Neil Erikson claims he is "retired" from activism and wants to move away from influences in Victoria.
He failed in an appeal on Monday and has again been found guilty of disturbing religious worship after storming a community church service on Mother's Day in 2019. Erikson was jailed for 70 days in 2021 but appealed both the conviction and sentence.
Advertisement
Victorian County Court Chief Judge Peter Kidd on Monday found prosecutors had proven the charge and Erikson was guilty.
Prosecutor Bill Stougiannos told the judge a prison sentence was the only option .
"For some reason, people like this accused take it upon themselves to assert undue Christianity and what they want their world to be," he said.
"That's all good and well but it's got to be done within the rules."
OTHER NEWS: Homeless people ordered out of Huntly Lions Park
About 20 parishioners were present during the service at the Metropolitan Community Church when Erikson got to his feet and asked: "Does your church marry Sodomites?"
Parishioners were shocked by the incident and Reverend Susan Townsend stood up and asked him repeatedly to leave.
He hurled further abuse, including at times calling the parishioners "degenerates" and "fa***ts".
A scuffle broke out and Erikson accused a male parishioner of pushing him in the chest. He eventually left the church and waited outside for police.
Erikson's conduct showed he didn't care about the rules, Mr Stougiannos said, adding that it was troubling that the ordeal was live streamed to followers.
Erikson's lawyer Stephanie Wallace asked Judge Kidd to consider a three-month community corrections order.
But the judge said if there was to be a community order it would be much more significant than three months because Erikson's conduct needed to be publicly denounced and deterred.
Judge Kidd will sentence Erikson on Thursday.
Australian Associated Press
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.