Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Extremist Neil Erikson found guilty - again, over 2019 Mother's Day incident

By Karen Sweeney
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:26am, first published 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neil Erikson has had his conviction for disturbing religious worship upheld on appeal. (Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS)

Far-right extremist Neil Erikson claims he is "retired" from activism and wants to move away from influences in Victoria.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.