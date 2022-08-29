Spinning plates, hoola hoops, gymnastics, unicycles and stilts have all been getting a workout as one of the local acts for the Victorian State School spectacular prepares to take to the stage.
Camp Hill Primary School's circus program in Bendigo has been running since 1988 and is still going strong, now having been selected to participate in the state's night of nights on September 10.
The children are as keen as mustard to perform but there are still some butterflies in stomachs.
Grade six Laura Vu said she's "really excited and nervous at the same time".
"[Teacher] Ms Thorpe has told us how many people are going to be there, and how many we're going to perform in front of, so it's really nerve wracking but exciting at the same time," Laura said.
Laura's Classmate Audrey Savage agreed.
"I'm quite terrified to be honest," Audrey said.
"I think it's going to be pretty fun, but definitely there's some nerves.
"I've just got so many new skills, it's really fun to do such an awesome program and Ms Thorpe is a great teacher."
The circus program is inclusive in that every grade three and four is involved, with grades five and six invited to be a part of it if they choose.
While most students now have some incredible skills, the 52 Spectacular performers, the All Stars, were carefully selected by audition according to teacher Mary Thorpe.
"They've been doing it since grade three and four, although they do some training in grade one and two and we really sort of start developmentally from prep," Ms Thorpe said.
"They start juggling in grades one and two, and then towards the end of grade one, two, they start trying spinning plates, Diablo (which evolved from a Chinese yoyo) and things like that.
"It's become part of the school's identity so it's something kids really look forward to.
"It engages a lot of kids and it gives them a chance to have a physical challenge which is really good for your resilience."
But the circus tricks are not always easy, and that is another benefit of the circus program Ms Thorpe said.
"Even like the spinning plates, it's really hard," she said.
"Like when I learned to do that, that took me four weeks, just the basics.
"But the kids learn to be disciplined and if you practice and something's challenging, you get the hang of it.
"It's just all about facing your fears, overcoming challenges, and attempting things outside of the box."
The performing to an audience is yet another element of gaining confidence and learning skills.
Ms Thorpe said every year when she teaches her grade six students to use the stilts, someone is so frightened they cry but they overcome it.
"And every year some kid says, 'this is the best thing I've ever done'."
"He said, "they're great, we'd love to have them be a part of it next year"," Ms Thorpe said.
"So he started to plan that performance and then we've had COVID so we haven't had a chance to perform.
"The kids are the most excited I've seen them since we've returned and for me it was about having this really big special experience that just kind of let's them put all that behind us and really reset."
Costume designers from the State School Spectacular have even visited the school to measure the children up for their flashy costumes - bringing the experience up to a whole other level for the youngsters.
The 2022 Victorian State Schools Spectacular (VSSS) will return for the first time in three years for two shows on September 10 at John Cain Arena.
After being cancelled last year and being a virtually-produced, made-for-television performance in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year 3000 students from over 200 Victorian government schools will be returning to the stage for a live arena performance.
Tickets to this year's Victorian State Schools Spectacular are on sale now at ticketek.com.au/spectacular
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
