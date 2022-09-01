DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$875,000 - $935,000
LAND: 780sqm
AGENCY: Bendigo Real Estate
AGENT: Angela Walter 0401 282 976
INSPECT: Saturday 11 - 11.30am
Timeless features in this Strathdale home include soaring timber-lined ceilings, exposed brick walls, built-in cedar cabinets and north-facing picture windows.
The ground floor features a study, plus the double garage with extra storage space. From here, take the circular stairwell, with its domed- glass ceiling, to the upper floor.
Inspired by mid-century design, the home has two open-plan living and dining areas on either side of a central kitchen. Each area allows room to breath and bask in a sun-lit, lofty space.
The solid-timber kitchen has a dishwasher, a full wall of built-in pantry storage and a high triangular window, all in keeping with the home's unique design integrity. A servery window allows for ease of entertaining on the outdoor patio.
There are four character-filled bedrooms, all with built-in-robes. Two contemporary bathrooms are top class, and a separate powder room is ideal for guests.
Outside, the patio has undergone a recent remodelling and boasts a new Vergola roof. A storage shed is included and 15,000 litres of rainwater storage helps to maintain the established garden.
Located in a quiet court, within a short walk from Kennington Reservoir and Strathdale Park, the property is beautifully elevated with views across the skyline.
