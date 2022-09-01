DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 3
$1,200,000 - $1,300,000
LAND: 8ha
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENT: Drew Stratton 0414 576 371
INSPECT: Saturday 10.30 - 11am
Here is an opportunity to purchase part or all of a much-loved property near Bendigo and Lake Eppalock.
It's ideal for a hobby farmer or horse lover, or simply a buyer seeking a tranquil country life with excellent infrastructure and a spacious home.
Set back from a quiet country lane, a meandering driveway leads to the homestead where a wide verandah wraps around the entire house.
With its generous rooms and a versatile floorplan, the home could easily serve a growing family or multi-generational independent living.
At one end is a large kitchen, dining and living room which captures the morning sun. Next door is a formal dining room and lounge.
In the centre of the home are two further bedrooms, and additional living space, including a sizeable rumpus room with bar and kitchenette.
At the far end of the home is a luxurious main bedroom retreat with a bay window and modern ensuite. More features in the home are attic storage, solid fuel heating and dual evaporative cooling systems.
The property boasts shedding, undercover parking, catchment dams, rainwater storage and a water right. Four fenced paddocks with water are ideal for horses and livestock. Steel cattle yards plus stock ramp and crush are included.
Selling agent Drew Stratton said the two neighbouring farmlets are also available for purchase.
