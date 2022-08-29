Heathcote police need help from the public after a large white, semi-trailer failed to stop when directed in Heathcote at about 6pm on Wednesday, August 24.
Police responded to calls from members of the public reporting the semi-trailer driving erratically along Seymour-Tooborac Road from Seymour towards Tooborac, around 5.10 pm.
A short time later, police saw the vehicle on the Northern Highway travelling towards Heathcote.
Police attempted to intercept the semi-trailer before it turned left onto Heathcote-Redesdale Road, but were unable to do so.
The truck was later discovered abandoned on a small track opposite Fenneys Lane in Benloch. The driver is yet to be located.
Anyone who saw the semi-trailer or has dash-cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
