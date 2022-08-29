La Trobe University Bendigo will benefit from a federal government plan to offer an extra 20,000 university places to students from under-represented backgrounds.
The places will be spread among Australia's universities over two years from 2023 in the hope that the extra spots will help battle the country's skills shortages.
Starting this month, higher education providers will bid for allocations of the extra places over the 2023 and 2024 academic years.
Universities will have to show they will dedicate the places to areas of skills needed as identified in the Government's Secure Australian Jobs plan and by the National Skills Commission.
Providers will also have to allocate the places to people from low-socio economic backgrounds, rural and remote areas, First Nations people, first in family and people with disability.
La Trobe University Pro Vice Chancellor (Regional) Richard Speed said the announcement was an exciting initiative.
"Regional students are underrepresented in the university cohort; about half the number of people in Bendigo have the degree as in metro areas," he said.
"There's a lot of people who missed out on the chance at year 12. Increasing the number of places available gives us the opportunity to bring those students back again and set them on a career to higher skills, higher salaries, and greater community impact.
"We're not a huge part of the university system. We wouldn't expect to get a lot of these places but we'd like the opportunity to try and bring through cohorts that will really benefit from this program.
"We know that from Bendigo about 85 per cent of our students commenced their work in the region or elsewhere in regional Victoria."
Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters said she hoped more university places would encourage more regional and rural students to take up tertiary studies.
"This is purely and simply about saying we want more students who live in rural and regional Australia to go to university," she said.
"We know that when people study in their hometown or regional cities they're more likely to stay there.
"So many businesses, so many industries, even governments are crying out for more skilled workers. And offering university places to regional students is one way that we can help fill that gap."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
