Two down, one to go.
That's the attitude of the Strathfieldsaye Colts United women's squad as it chases a CV League One Women trophy treble.
After winning the League Cup final earlier this month, Colts secured the championship trophy on Sunday as the premier team across the home and away season when they thrashed Spring Gully 8-2.
Colts finished with 34 points - 11 wins, three losses and one draw - two points clear of their nearest rival, Shepparton United.
"It's our first women's championship in about 15 years, so it's been an awesome season,'' Colts' coach Phil Berry said.
"There's been a nucleus of girls that have stuck with the club for a few years and then we added a few new girls this year.
"The team has worked really well together all season."
Colts only needed a draw in the final round clash with Spring Gully to secure the trophy, but they made sure they stamped their authority with an emphatic performance.
Tara Thomas scored four goals in a game for the third time this season and Maddie Ridsdale added a hat-trick in the 8-2 triumph.
The forward trio of Bec Berry (27 goals), Ridsdale (21) and Thomas (16) led the league in scoring.
Spring Gully's Letesha Bawden also scored 16 goals.
"We wanted to win the game even though a draw was good enough,'' Phil Berry said.
"We wanted to attack and score as many goals as we could."
Berry said his squad was determined to complete a clean sweep of the League One Women trophies.
Colts' finals campaign starts with a home second semi-final against second-placed Shepparton United.
The winner advances straight to the grand final, while the loser gets a second chance in the preliminary final against the winner of the Spring Gully-La Trobe Uni first semi-final.
"Our main focus is to get that third trophy and then the celebrations can start,'' Berry said.
Colts' opponent in the second semi-final, Shepparton United, warmed up for the finals with a solid 2-1 win over Strathdale.
A 37th minute goal from Tahnee Stevenson gave Strathdale the lead.
United needed second-half goals from skipper Maria Villani and Rebekah Lawson to secure the three points.
A Chloe Parker goal nine minutes from full-time gave La Trobe Uni a 1-0 win over a gallant Eaglehawk.
La Trobe Uni went into the game as hot favourite against the winless Borough, but the Hawks gave their all and were stiff to not at least get one point from the match.
The Eagles will need to improve if they're to defeat Spring Gully in the cut-throat semi-final on Sunday.
In CV League One Men, the catch-up round game between Strathdale and Epsom was washed out because of the state of the Beischer Park pitch.
The game had no impact on the final ladder standings.
Strathdale finished sixth on the ladder and will play third-placed Epsom in one of the two elimination finals this weekend.
Fourth-placed Shepparton United tackles fifth-placed Spring Gully in the other elimination final.
Top-two teams Shepparton South and Tatura have the week off and advance straight to the preliminary finals on September 11.
