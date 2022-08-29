Five cars impounded in major police operation

Three people have been charged with numerous driving offences, and five cars have been impounded during a two-night operation targeting dangerous drivers in the Bendigo area.
The operation focused on hooning, excessive speed, and alcohol and drug impaired drivers - major causes of serious and/or fatal crashes on Victorian roads.
Advertisement
Bendigo Highway Patrol officers intercepted more than 100 vehicles across the evenings of Thursday 25 August and Friday 26 August, detecting 31 driving offences. Six were in relation to either drink or drug driving, two were in relation to excessive speed and one was for failing to stop on police direction.
Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said police have zero tolerance for drivers who think it's okay to put the community at risk on the state's roads.
"We will continue to be out on the roads both day and night to make sure dangerous drivers are removed.
"Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Driving at excessive speeds. Failing to stop on police direction - these actions are reckless and dangerous, and they are costing too many lives on our roads.
"Make no mistake - if you have blatant disregard for the safety of other road users, you will be caught and charged."
Other offences detected by police included disqualified driving, suspended driving, unlicensed driving, and unregistered vehicles.
Three men were arrested and charged over the two nights including:
Police also impounded five vehicles during the operation, and issued 23 penalty notices for offences including unlicensed driving, unregistered vehicles, and speeding.
The number of lives lost on Victorian roads is 161 compared to 142 this time last year. 14 of those fatalities occurred in the Bendigo region, up from nine this time last year.
The operation comes as part of Operation Achilles, a state-wide initiative targeting high risk driving.
Since July last year, Operation Achilles has resulted in more than 240 offenders being charged for hoon driving, over 1,400 charges being laid, and more than 155 vehicles being impounded across metropolitan Melbourne.
As part of Operation Achilles, police saturate known hoon hotspots, ensuring they can rapidly respond to high risk driving events.
Advertisement
Police have vowed to take appropriate action, including making arrests and seize vehicles at the event, however the immediate response is only the beginning of their work to keep dangerous drivers off our roads.
When arrests are not made on the spot, full scale investigations are launched into those involved, including organisers, participants, and spectators.
Operation Achilles is ongoing and anyone with information about illegal hoon activity is urged to report this to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.