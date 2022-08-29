Five cars impounded in major police operation

A 20-year-old Bendigo man who allegedly failed to stop on police direction when he was detected driving in a dangerous manner at excessive speeds on Rohs Road, White Hills. It is alleged then man abandoned his vehicle and made off on foot to escape police before being arrested in bushland in Jackass Flat with assistance from the Police Air Wing and the Dog Squad. He was charged with dangerous driving while being pursued, failing to stop on police direction, speed dangerous, and other traffic offences. He was bailed to face Bendigo Magistrates' Court on 18 October 2022.