31 offences detected in Bendigo by police as part of Operation Achilles

By Peter Kennedy
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:10am, first published 3:28am
Five cars impounded in major police operation

Three people have been charged with numerous driving offences, and five cars have been impounded during a two-night operation targeting dangerous drivers in the Bendigo area.

Local News

