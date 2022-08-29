COMMUNITIES along the Loddon and Avoca rivers have been placed on flood alert as wet weather sweeps across the state.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms rolled into Bendigo this morning, as increasing concerns about another La Nina rain event prompt water authorities to step up preparations ahead of any potential flood events.
Residents in townships to the south, west and north of Bendigo, including Newbridge, Newstead, Avoca, Charlton, Quambatook, Bridgewater and Kerang are among those impacted by the alerts.
Catchments in the flood watch area are wet as a result of recent rainfall, with elevated river levels within some areas. The Avoca River at Charlton was at 3.74 metres on Monday morning, compared to the minor flood level of four metres.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast rainfall totals of 15-25 mm across the west and north of the state during Monday, with isolated higher totals possible. Further rainfall is forecast for Tuesday, with 20-40 mm possible across the eastern ranges and 10-20 mm possible elsewhere throughout the flood watch area.
Bendigo recorded more than 13mm of rain from 9am to 1pm Monday.
River level rises and areas of minor flooding may develop from Tuesday morning across the Loddon and Avoca flood watch areas.
Residents in those areas are urged to decide what they and their family will do if flooding occurs, and to stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings. Farmers should consider moving livestock and machinery to higher ground.
Areas around rivers and streams may become flooded, including caravan parks and camping grounds, while Local roads may be closed and low bridges may be inundated.
